Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Here's why people buy gold, silver on this day

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    Akshaya is a Sanskrit term that meaning "forever," and Tritiya is a Sanskrit word that means "third." It is said that if you buy something on Akshaya Tritiya, it will stay with you forever. The day is considered to bring good luck and wealth to everyone's life, according to religious belief.

    Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in Hindu tradition. The day is considered auspicious for fresh beginnings, such as a new business enterprise or new beginning. It is thought that whatever is begun on this day will develop with fewer impediments in its path. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is the third day of the Shukla Paksha (bright moon fortnight) in the month of Vaishakh.

    This year, it will fall on May 3, and according to the Hindu Panchang, Tritiya tithi will begin at 5.18 a.m. on May 3 and will go until 7.32 a.m. on May 4.

    Akshaya is a Sanskrit term that meaning "forever," and Tritiya is a Sanskrit word that means "third." It is said that if you buy something on Akshaya Tritiya, it will stay with you forever. The day is considered to bring good luck and wealth to everyone's life, according to religious belief.

    It is thought that anything we buy on this day will stay with us forever. Also, by purchasing precious metals such as silver and gold, as well as bringing other expensive objects, one welcomes Goddess Lakshmi (goddess of riches and prosperity) into their houses. On this day, Hindu followers seek the blessings of goddess Lakshmi and present her with new costly metals.

    On this day, people all throughout the country pray to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and success in their homes. People also seek Lord Vishnu's blessings for happiness and luck in their lives.

    Also Read | 5 DIY lip scrubs you need this summer for exfoliating chapped lips

     

    On this day, many people acquire silver and gold, as well as invest in other precious commodities such as real estate, business, and jewellery, in the hopes of attracting good fortune. These items should only be purchased during auspicious times.

    The Puja timings for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on Akshya Tritiya are 5:39 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. on May 3, 2022. According to the Panchang, the fortunate period to acquire gold begins at 5:39 a.m. on May 3 and lasts until 5:38 a.m. on May 4.

    The full day of Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for investing in gold, silver, or other precious metals.

    Also Read | Banana to Papaya: 5 DIY face scrubs you need to try for glowing skin

    Akshaya Tritiya is one of those days when you may invest in anything without worrying about the auspicious times. Investing in gold, silver, or any other substance is believed to be profitable throughout the day. Aside from that, the day is highly lucky for engagements and marriages.

    Also Read | Can’t make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Improve your Financial Status using Astrology

    Improve your Financial Status using Astrology

    What a happy heart? Have these 6Ss in control Sleep, Stress, Smoking, Spirit, Salt, and Sugar RBA

    What a happy heart? Have these 6Ss in control Sleep, Stress, Smoking, Spirit, Salt, and Sugar

    Want to lose weight? So just sleep and STOP stressing RBA

    Weight loss tip 101: Want to lose weight? So just sleep and STOP stressing

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme - adt

    World Malaria Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme

    Cant make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

    Can’t make it to Kailash Mansarovar, visit Adi Kailash

    Recent Stories

    RRR Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song - gps

    RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched in India From price to features know it all gcw

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched; From price to features, know it all

    BJPs Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police - adt

    BJP's Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raisina Dialogue 2022 big tech

    Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 'Laws of India do not change depending upon who is the owner'

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures) RBA

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon