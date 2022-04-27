Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Here's why people buy gold, silver on this day

Akshaya is a Sanskrit term that meaning "forever," and Tritiya is a Sanskrit word that means "third." It is said that if you buy something on Akshaya Tritiya, it will stay with you forever. The day is considered to bring good luck and wealth to everyone's life, according to religious belief.

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in Hindu tradition. The day is considered auspicious for fresh beginnings, such as a new business enterprise or new beginning. It is thought that whatever is begun on this day will develop with fewer impediments in its path. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is the third day of the Shukla Paksha (bright moon fortnight) in the month of Vaishakh. This year, it will fall on May 3, and according to the Hindu Panchang, Tritiya tithi will begin at 5.18 a.m. on May 3 and will go until 7.32 a.m. on May 4. Akshaya is a Sanskrit term that meaning "forever," and Tritiya is a Sanskrit word that means "third." It is said that if you buy something on Akshaya Tritiya, it will stay with you forever. The day is considered to bring good luck and wealth to everyone's life, according to religious belief.

It is thought that anything we buy on this day will stay with us forever. Also, by purchasing precious metals such as silver and gold, as well as bringing other expensive objects, one welcomes Goddess Lakshmi (goddess of riches and prosperity) into their houses. On this day, Hindu followers seek the blessings of goddess Lakshmi and present her with new costly metals. On this day, people all throughout the country pray to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and success in their homes. People also seek Lord Vishnu's blessings for happiness and luck in their lives.

On this day, many people acquire silver and gold, as well as invest in other precious commodities such as real estate, business, and jewellery, in the hopes of attracting good fortune. These items should only be purchased during auspicious times. The Puja timings for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on Akshya Tritiya are 5:39 a.m. to 12:18 p.m. on May 3, 2022. According to the Panchang, the fortunate period to acquire gold begins at 5:39 a.m. on May 3 and lasts until 5:38 a.m. on May 4. The full day of Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for investing in gold, silver, or other precious metals.