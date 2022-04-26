Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Banana to Papaya: 5 DIY face scrubs you need to try for glowing skin

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 8:25 PM IST

    Do you know that our skin sheds its old and dead skin every 30 days and replaces it with a fresh layer? You may use a face scrub made from common home components to exfoliate dead skin.

    During regular activities, the dead skin that collects on the upper layer of the skin usually falls off on its own. However, owing to pollution and some chemicals, they might become clogged in the pores, resulting in the formation of pimples, rashes, blackheads, and whiteheads. Hence, it is necessary to exfoliate the dead skin. However, it is essential to take extra precautions to protect your skin throughout the exfoliating process.

    Sugar & Green Tea scrub

    All you need is 1 tablespoon green tea, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon honey to create this. To begin, bring water to a boil in a pan and add green tea to it. Once the green tea has boiled sufficiently, remove the pan from the heat. When the water has cooled, pour it into a container and place it in the refrigerator. Use this water now whenever you want to make a scrub. To make this, combine sugar and honey with green tea water. This scrub is ideal for persons with dry skin.

    Oats & Yoghurt scrub

    Oatmeal isn't only for breakfast; it's also good for your skin. Indeed, oats may be found in a variety of skin care treatments. On these items, it's frequently labelled as "colloidal oatmeal." Yogurt, which contains natural lactic acid, can aid in exfoliation, whilst jojoba oil can give hydration without blocking pores.

    For this, using a coffee grinder or food processor, grind the oats into a fine powder. In a mixing dish, combine all of the ingredients.
    Apply in gentle circles to cleaned skin for 30 to 60 seconds. Rinse your skin with lukewarm water to remove the scrub. Any leftover mixture should be placed in an airtight container and refrigerated.

    Papaya Scrub

    1 tablespoon papaya pulp and 1 tablespoon oats are required to prepare this. To prepare this, crush one or two papaya chunks and then add oats to the papaya pulp. Scrub this paste all over your face for 2 minutes. If you don't have oily skin, you may also mix in some milk. (This is not suitable for acne-prone skin.)

    Also Read | 5 DIY lip scrubs you need this summer for exfoliating chapped lips

    Orange peel scrub

    1 tablespoon orange peel powder, 1 tablespoon raw milk, and 5 drops coconut oil. To prepare this scrub, first dry the orange peels and grind them into a powder. Put the orange peel powder in a bowl and add the raw milk and coconut oil. This combination should be used to scrub the face thoroughly. Then, with water, cleanse your face. If you have oily skin, you can substitute curd for raw milk.

    Also Read | Milk, tofu to almonds: Food items to add in your diet if you are calcium deficient

    Banana & oatmeal scrub

    If you don't like putting oils on your face, try this scrub, which has a banana base instead. Bananas include potassium, vitamin C, and trace amounts of vitamin A. They also include silica, a mineral element and related of silicone that can aid in the formation of collagen in your skin.

    This scrub is ideal for oily skin.

    With a fork, mash the banana until it's smooth but not runny. In a food processor, grind oats to a fine powder. In a mixing dish, combine all of the ingredients. Apply in circular strokes to the skin for 30 to 60 seconds. Rinse the scrub well.

    Also Read | Weight loss to clear skin: 5 benefits of drinking pre-soaked coriander seeds in morning

