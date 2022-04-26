Banana to Papaya: 5 DIY face scrubs you need to try for glowing skin

Do you know that our skin sheds its old and dead skin every 30 days and replaces it with a fresh layer? You may use a face scrub made from common home components to exfoliate dead skin.

During regular activities, the dead skin that collects on the upper layer of the skin usually falls off on its own. However, owing to pollution and some chemicals, they might become clogged in the pores, resulting in the formation of pimples, rashes, blackheads, and whiteheads. Hence, it is necessary to exfoliate the dead skin. However, it is essential to take extra precautions to protect your skin throughout the exfoliating process. Do you know that our skin sheds its old and dead skin every 30 days and replaces it with a fresh layer? You may use a face scrub made from common home components to exfoliate dead skin. Sugar & Green Tea scrub All you need is 1 tablespoon green tea, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon honey to create this. To begin, bring water to a boil in a pan and add green tea to it. Once the green tea has boiled sufficiently, remove the pan from the heat. When the water has cooled, pour it into a container and place it in the refrigerator. Use this water now whenever you want to make a scrub. To make this, combine sugar and honey with green tea water. This scrub is ideal for persons with dry skin.

Oats & Yoghurt scrub Oatmeal isn't only for breakfast; it's also good for your skin. Indeed, oats may be found in a variety of skin care treatments. On these items, it's frequently labelled as "colloidal oatmeal." Yogurt, which contains natural lactic acid, can aid in exfoliation, whilst jojoba oil can give hydration without blocking pores. For this, using a coffee grinder or food processor, grind the oats into a fine powder. In a mixing dish, combine all of the ingredients.

Apply in gentle circles to cleaned skin for 30 to 60 seconds. Rinse your skin with lukewarm water to remove the scrub. Any leftover mixture should be placed in an airtight container and refrigerated.

Papaya Scrub 1 tablespoon papaya pulp and 1 tablespoon oats are required to prepare this. To prepare this, crush one or two papaya chunks and then add oats to the papaya pulp. Scrub this paste all over your face for 2 minutes. If you don't have oily skin, you may also mix in some milk. (This is not suitable for acne-prone skin.)

Orange peel scrub 1 tablespoon orange peel powder, 1 tablespoon raw milk, and 5 drops coconut oil. To prepare this scrub, first dry the orange peels and grind them into a powder. Put the orange peel powder in a bowl and add the raw milk and coconut oil. This combination should be used to scrub the face thoroughly. Then, with water, cleanse your face. If you have oily skin, you can substitute curd for raw milk.