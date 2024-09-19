Busy in your life? Try these easy workouts at your home or comfort space

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Short on time for gym sessions in your busy life? Discover these 5 effective exercises you can do at home to stay fit. No need to buy any equipment! Let's learn how to do these exercises.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Busy with studies, jobs, and businesses? It's tough to find time for the gym. Discover effective home workouts that require no equipment. Stay fit with these 5 exercises designed to enhance your fitness and strength.

    Bodyweight Squats

    Strong legs are crucial for everything we do. Squats are excellent for strengthening your legs and buttocks. Keep your back straight, lower your body as if sitting, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Repeat 10-15 times for three sets for optimal results.

    Push-ups

    A strong chest and shoulders are signs of strength. Push-ups are great for building your shoulders, triceps, and chest. Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor, then slowly push back up. Modify on your knees if needed. Aim for 10-15 reps for three sets.

    Plank

    Plank exercise strengthens your buttocks and shoulders, reducing excess fat and building muscle. Position yourself on your hands and toes, keeping your body straight from head to heels, parallel to the floor. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

    Lunges

    Lunges strengthen legs and improve balance. For healthy lungs, a good diet and healthy habits are essential. Avoid smoking and alcohol. Try this elevated lunge pose for stronger lungs. Stand straight, take a step forward, and lower your body until your knees are at a 90-degree angle. Return to the starting position. Repeat 10-12 times for three sets.

    Mountain Climbers

    Want the strength to climb mountains? Practice mountain climber exercises! This strengthens your heart, engages all body muscles, and improves blood circulation. Get into a runner's starting position, place your hands shoulder-width apart, and bring your knees towards your chest one by one, then back. Perform rapidly for 30-60 seconds at a steady pace for best results.

