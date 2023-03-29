Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 nutritious snacking options for your movie night at home

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    There are a lot of options when we talk about healthy snacking. Make sure you choose wisely and in the right proportions while binge-watching.

    Image: Getty Images

    People enjoy munching snacks while they are binge-watching a movie or series. We often end up eating high-calorie or high- sugared snacks that can lead to weight gain and other health issues. Instead, switch to healthier options, which are nutrients rich and low in calories.

    If you are someone, who wants to enjoy a movie and also wants to have snacks while doing so, here are the three healthy snacking options for your movie night at home.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Popcorn:

    Air-popped popcorn is a great snack to have while binge-watching. It’s low in calories and high in fibre, making it a filling and healthy snack option. However, be careful of the butter and salt you add, as they can increase your calorie and sodium intake.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Roasted chickpeas:

    This healthy and delicious snack option is easy to make at home. Chickpeas are a great source of protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, making them a filling and nutritious snack option. Roasting them gives them a crunchy texture and enhances their natural flavor.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Vegetable Sticks with Dip: 

    Sticks like carrots, cucumbers, celery, and bell peppers, are excellent choices when looking for a healthy snack. You can pair them with different dips like hummus, guacamole, or Greek yogurt for a boost of protein and flavor.

