3 effective night-time routines to help you feel fresh daily
The goal is to establish a consistent pattern of behaviors that can help signal to the body that it's time to wind down and prepare for restful sleep.
Image: Getty Images
Are you not waking up energized to headstart the day? It is because you are probably ending your day on the wrong note. A quality night-time routine can help you relax and start your next day on a fresh note. This night-time routine typically includes a range of relaxing and calming exercises to help prepare the mind and body for a good sleep.
This routine can be highly individualized and includes activities like taking a warm bath or shower, reading a book, practicing meditation or deep breathing exercises, journaling, or simply unplugging from electronics and engaging in some quiet time before bed. Here are the three simple night-time routines to aid in feeling fresh daily.
ALSO READ: 4 fruits that help boost your immune system
Image: Getty Images
1. Unwind:
Tired by the end of the day? Well, you should set aside some time to unwind before bed. This can include reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing.
Image: Getty Images
2. Skincare:
Are you missing washing your face before bed? You should avoid this and follow a simple and functional night-time skincare routine as it helps rejuvenate your skin and repair itself while you sleep.
Image: Getty Images
3. Stretching:
Do you often have shooting muscle and back pain? It has become quite common among people these days due to bad body postures. But do not worry because we got your back. Spend a few minutes doing gentle stretches to release stress prevalent in muscles, improving body flexibility. You can also do some yoga poses to help you relax.