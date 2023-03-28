Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 effective night-time routines to help you feel fresh daily

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    The goal is to establish a consistent pattern of behaviors that can help signal to the body that it's time to wind down and prepare for restful sleep.

    Image: Getty Images

    Are you not waking up energized to headstart the day? It is because you are probably ending your day on the wrong note. A quality night-time routine can help you relax and start your next day on a fresh note. This night-time routine typically includes a range of relaxing and calming exercises to help prepare the mind and body for a good sleep. 

    This routine can be highly individualized and includes activities like taking a warm bath or shower, reading a book, practicing meditation or deep breathing exercises, journaling, or simply unplugging from electronics and engaging in some quiet time before bed. Here are the three simple night-time routines to aid in feeling fresh daily.

    ALSO READ: 4 fruits that help boost your immune system

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Unwind: 

    Tired by the end of the day? Well, you should set aside some time to unwind before bed. This can include reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Skincare:

    Are you missing washing your face before bed? You should avoid this and follow a simple and functional night-time skincare routine as it helps rejuvenate your skin and repair itself while you sleep.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Stretching:

    Do you often have shooting muscle and back pain? It has become quite common among people these days due to bad body postures. But do not worry because we got your back. Spend a few minutes doing gentle stretches to release stress prevalent in muscles, improving body flexibility. You can also do some yoga poses to help you relax.

    ALSO READ: 3 low-calorie tea-time snacks to stay healthy

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for March 28 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 28, 2023: Good day for Virgo, Pisces; difficult day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for March 28 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    French brand Coperni launches Mini Meteorite Swipe bag made of real meteorites know how much it costs gcw

    French brand Coperni launches ‘Mini Meteorite Swipe Bag’ made of real meteorites; Know how much it costs

    Summer food for dogs: Mangoes to Buttermilk-7 things that can keep your furry babies cool and comfortable RBA

    Summer food for dogs: Mangoes to Buttermilk-7 things that can keep your furry babies cool and comfortable

    STOP washing your face with soap; here are 5 side effects your should know RBA

    STOP washing your face with soap; here are 5 side effects your should know

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for March 28 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 28, 2023: Good day for Virgo, Pisces; difficult day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for March 28 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Pro-Khalistan outfit Sikh for Justice makes threat calls before G-20 meet in Uttarakhand snt

    Pro-Khalistan outfit Sikh for Justice makes threat calls before G-20 meet in Uttarakhand

    IPL 2023: Not De Kock, but Hooda or Mayers likely to open with KL Rahul in LSG's first two games; here's why snt

    IPL 2023: Not De Kock, but Hooda or Mayers likely to open with KL Rahul in LSG's first two games

    Palak Tiwari raises hotness in searing black monokini; check out her sizzling photos vma

    Palak Tiwari raises hotness in searing black monokini; check out her sizzling photos

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon