    3 reasons why coffee is favored beverage choice for youngsters

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Coffee is the ultimate pick-me-up. Thanks to its universal taste and versatility, various brewing methods, and creative flavor combinations, coffee never gets boring.

    Image: Getty Images

    Coffee has long been a popular beverage for adults, but in recent years, it has also become the go-to drink for the younger generation. The rise in coffee consumption among young adults is pointed down to various factors, including changing lifestyle habits, social media influence, and the proliferation of trendy coffee shops. 

    This shift in preference towards coffee among the younger generation has created a strong but significant impact on the coffee industry, with new brands and specialty coffee shops popping up to meet the demand. Here are three reasons why coffee is a favorite beverage amongst youngsters.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Improved cognitive function:

    What makes coffee the only loved beverage for the young generation is the boost and positive kick it gives people. Caffeine is a natural stimulant that helps you stay alert and focused. With a fast-paced lifestyle, coffee is the perfect solution to get minds refreshed and charged to work all day. Whether a long day at work or a late-night study session, a shot of caffeine can do wonders for our productivity.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Increased physical performance:

    Additionally, caffeine in coffee, improves physical performance by increasing adrenaline levels in the body, leading to increased heart rate, blood pressure, and blood flow to the muscles, which helps in improved performance during exercise. Consuming coffee before a gymming workout reduces fatigue and increases endurance. And so, for youngsters eager to fit in a gym session, Coffee is your bae.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Lowers depression risk:

    Some studies have suggested that regular coffee consumption may help to lower the risk of depression. The caffeine content in coffee may help to boost mood and reduce the risk of developing depressive symptoms, especially given the hustling lifestyle of young people today.

