10 reasons to visit Angkor Wat, the 8th wonder of the world

    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    Angkor Wat offers a captivating blend of history, culture, spirituality, and natural beauty, making it a top destination for those seeking a unique and enriching travel experience.

    article_image1

    Angkor Wat has beaten Pompeii in Italy to become the eighth wonder of the world. The Angkor Wat temple, originally built as a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is located in the heart of Cambodia. The UNESCO World Heritage site attracts lakhs of visitors from across the globe. Here are 10 reasons why you must visit too.

    article_image2

    Architectural Marvel: Angkor Wat is a UNESCO World Heritage site and renowned for its stunning Khmer architecture. The intricate design, intricate carvings, and iconic towers make it a must-visit for architecture enthusiasts.

    article_image3

    Cultural Heritage: As the largest religious monument in the world, Angkor Wat holds immense cultural significance. Visitors can explore the rich history and cultural heritage of the Khmer Empire through the temple's structures and inscriptions.

    article_image4

    Sunrise Spectacle: Angkor Wat is famous for its breathtaking sunrise views. Witnessing the sunrise over the temple's towers is a magical and unforgettable experience, attracting photographers and nature enthusiasts alike.

    article_image5

    Angkor Thom Complex: Adjacent to Angkor Wat, Angkor Thom is another vast archaeological site featuring iconic structures like the Bayon Temple with its captivating stone faces and the Terrace of the Elephants.

    article_image6

    Ta Prohm Temple: Known for its unique blend of nature and architecture, Ta Prohm is overgrown with massive tree roots, creating a captivating and picturesque scene. This temple gained fame through its appearance in the movie "Tomb Raider."

    article_image7

    Breathtaking Bas-Reliefs: Angkor Wat features intricate bas-reliefs depicting Hindu epics and historical events. The detailed carvings provide insights into the ancient Khmer civilization and its religious beliefs.

    article_image8

    Archaeological Exploration: Angkor Wat is part of a vast archaeological complex, and visitors have the opportunity to explore numerous temples, each with its own distinct features, history, and significance.

    article_image9

    Cultural Exchange: Cambodia's rich cultural tapestry is on display at Angkor Wat. Engaging with local communities, trying traditional cuisine, and participating in cultural events provide a well-rounded experience.

    article_image10

    Spiritual Atmosphere: Angkor Wat remains an active religious site, attracting pilgrims and worshippers. Visitors can soak in the spiritual atmosphere, especially during religious ceremonies and festivals.

    article_image11

    Adventure and Photography: Exploring the extensive temple complex offers an adventure for travellers. The intricate details, grand structures, and unique landscapes provide fantastic opportunities for photography, making it a paradise for both amateur and professional photographers.

