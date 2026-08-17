The Kerala Lottery's Bhagyathara BT-67 weekly draw is scheduled for August 17, 2026, at 3 PM. Results are currently pending. The draw offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other cash prize tiers.
KeralaLottery Result Today, August 17: Lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are waiting for the Bhagyathara BT-67 results. The weekly draw is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 3 PM. As of now, the winning numbers have not yet been announced, and ticket holders will have to wait for the official result to be released.
Bhagyathara BT-67 is part of the Kerala State Lotteries weekly lottery series. The draw is expected to attract considerable attention, with the first prize carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore. The results will include winners across multiple prize categories, giving ticket holders several opportunities to win cash prizes.
According to available details, the Bhagyathara BT-67 ticket is priced at Rs 50. Participants should retain their original tickets safely and verify the series and ticket number carefully once the official results are published.
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Bhagyathara BT-67 Prize Structure
The first prize for the Bhagyathara BT-67 draw is Rs 1 crore. The consolation prize is Rs 5,000, while the second prize is Rs 30 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. Other winning categories include Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100.
|Prize Category
|Prize Amount
|1st Prize
|Rs 1 Crore
|2nd Prize
|Rs 30 Lakh
|3rd Prize
|Rs 5 Lakh
|Consolation Prize
|Rs 5,000
|4th Prize
|Rs 5,000
|5th Prize
|Rs 2,000
|6th Prize
|Rs 1,000
|7th Prize
|Rs 500
|8th Prize
|Rs 200
|9th Prize
|Rs 100
The official Kerala lottery results website lists Bhagyathara BT-66, drawn on August 10, as the previous Bhagyathara draw. The BT-67 result will be added after the August 17 draw is completed.
Ticket holders should check the official result document after the draw rather than relying solely on unofficial social media posts or live updates. Winning numbers must be matched carefully with the ticket series and number before claiming any prize.
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