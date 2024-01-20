Kerala: Army's Hanuman temple walls narrates Ramayan scenes

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Sree Hanuman Swamy temple in Pangode, Thiruvananthapuram has narrated the tales of Ramayana. The beautiful paintings have been placed on the walls of the temple as part of the celebration. The temple is run by the Pangode military station. 

    article_image1

    Lord Ram breaks Shiv Dhanush in the court of King Janak

    The first painting at the temple shows, Lord Rama, in the court of King Janaka. He effortlessly lifted the bow and strung it, and then stretching the string to test it for its tautness, he broke it. The sound of its breaking resounded like thunder making the earth tremble.  Thus he won Princess Sita's hand in marriage during her swayamvara.
     

    article_image2

    14 years of Exile

    The second painting shows Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman's exile from Ayodhya and living in the forest. 

    article_image3

    Lord Rama's order to build Setu to Lanka

    The next painting shows Lord Rama's instruction to build Setu (bridge) along the Indian Ocean to Lanka where Ravana kidnapped Sita. With the help of Vanaras, Lord Ram built a huge Setu connecting to Lanka to save Sita and kill Ravana.

    article_image4

    Lakshman gets injured during the battle

    Further, the painting shows Lakshman is injured during the fierce battle with Ravana. Indrajit, son of Ravana, hurls his Shakti baan and Lakshman falls unconscious. With Lakshman lying unconscious on his lap, Shri Ram wonders how he will face his mother Sumitra, and Lakshman's wife, Urmila. Then Lord Hanuman went to the Himalayas & brought Sanjivani. This way Lakshman was saved.
     

    article_image5

    Lord Ram kills demon King Ravana

    Ram and Ravana both used several heavenly arrows against each other during the decisive fight. They neutralised every arrow. Finally, Shri Ram fired the Brahmastra, which was gifted to him by sage Agastya. Sage Agastya had imparted this powerful arrow to Lord Ram while he resided in the Dandaka forest with his wife Goddess Sita and brother, Lakshman.
     

    article_image6

    Lord Rama's coronation

    The final painting shows Lord Rama's coronation as King of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.  Rama Rajya Abhishekam symbolized the establishment of a just and righteous rule, where the welfare of the people was the foremost priority. Lord Rama was considered an ideal king, who ruled with wisdom, compassion, and fairness. His reign was known as the Ram Rajya, which is considered an ideal state of governance.

    article_image7

    Location of the Temple

    The Sree Hanuman Swamy temple is located in Pangode of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. The big idol of Lord Hanuman is situated in the premises of the temple. The idol is seated on a black marble platform with a steel railing across it. A big umbrella cover is found on the sculpture for weather protection. The Pangode Military Station manages the temple.

