A speeding car in Kasaragod, Kerala, was captured on camera striking a roadside pole and overturning. The occupants survived the collision due to the airbags deploying on impact. This incident occurred a day after another serious accident in the district where a truck crashed into a house.

The dramatic moment a speeding automobile struck a roadside post before toppling on the road was seen on camera in Kasaragod, Kerala. Airbags helped save the lives of the occupants by deploying on impact, allowing them to survive the collision.

The car veers off course, slams against the pole, and turns turtle in a matter of seconds, according to the video that was shared widely on social media. It was not immediately apparent what specifically caused the crash. The incident comes a day after another serious road accident was reported from Kasaragod district.

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At Athiyadukkam in Kuttikol on Monday afternoon, a truck carrying areca nuts lost control and collided with a home as it down a slope. The car toppled onto the front part of the house, causing it to be completely damaged.

After suffering severe injuries, the driver and his assistant were sent to a private hospital in the area. Fortunately, a serious catastrophe was avoided since no one was inside the house when the truck crashed.