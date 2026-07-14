A bizarre fight broke out at a restaurant in Thrissur's Minaloor area. A group of youths brutally attacked the hotel owner, Mujeeb, after complaining that a lemon served to them had no juice. Mujeeb lost three teeth in the assault.

In a truly strange incident from Wadakkanchery, a hotel owner lost three of his teeth after being attacked by a group of youths. The reason for this shocking violence? They complained that a lemon served with their Chicken Chilli didn't have enough juice.

This whole drama happened at the Select Darbar Restaurant in Minaloor. The hotel owner, Mujeeb, ended up losing three teeth in the brutal attack. Other staff members and even some customers who were eating at the time were also injured. Reports say Mujeeb lost his teeth after being hit with a cricket bat.

The trouble started on Tuesday evening. Two young men came to the hotel and began arguing with the staff. They claimed the lemon served with their food was dry and had no juice. The owner, Mujeeb, stepped in to calm the situation down.

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The youths then left the hotel, but only for a short while. They soon returned with a larger group, armed with weapons, and started attacking everyone. They were angry, claiming the hotel had intentionally given them a lemon that was already squeezed out.

What's even more strange is that the issue was supposedly resolved earlier. After their initial complaint, the staff had given them a new lemon. The men then finished their meal and left, only to come back later with a gang to launch the attack.

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