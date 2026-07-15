The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-61 results on July 15. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore among multiple prize tiers. Participants should check winning numbers on the official lottery portal.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-61 lottery results on Tuesday, July 15, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the winning numbers. The weekly draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, following the standard lottery schedule.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-61 ticket is priced at Rs 50 and offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore. The draw also features multiple prize categories, giving participants several opportunities to win cash rewards across different tiers.

The winning numbers are announced in the presence of lottery officials and published on the official result portal after the draw concludes. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully using the official gazette or the Kerala Lottery Department's published results before claiming any prize.

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Prize winners must ensure that the ticket details match the officially declared results. Those claiming significant prize amounts are required to submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof and complete the necessary verification process within the prescribed claim period. Applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be made before the prize amount is disbursed.

The Kerala State Lottery remains one of India's most popular government-run lottery systems, conducting weekly draws under different lottery series. Each draw attracts thousands of buyers due to its transparent process, regulated prize structure and attractive jackpots.

As of the latest update, the Dhanalekshmi DL-61 winning numbers were awaited, and the official results will be released once the draw is completed. Participants should rely only on the Kerala Lottery Department's official announcements for confirmation of winning numbers and avoid unverified claims circulating on social media or messaging platforms.

Once the results are declared, winners should cross-check their ticket numbers carefully and follow the official claim procedure to receive their prize amount.

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