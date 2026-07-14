A viral video showing a man refusing to vacate a train berth during the day despite repeated requests from fellow passengers has triggered a heated online debate. While many users cited Indian Railways' rule allowing passengers to sleep on lower berths only between 10 pm and 6 am, others argued the rule should be changed for long-distance journeys.

A video showing a heated argument inside a train has gone viral on social media, leaving people divided over passenger rights and railway rules. The viral video captures a man lying across a lower berth during the daytime while other passengers repeatedly ask him to sit up so they can use the shared seat.

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Woman repeatedly asks man to vacate seat

As shown in the video, the man continues sleeping on the lower berth despite requests from fellow passengers. A woman tells him that she has the right to sit on the seat, but he remains lying down and repeatedly asks others not to disturb him.

As the argument continues, the woman raises her voice, insisting that she is entitled to use the berth during the day. However, the man refuses to move, leading to a tense exchange inside the coach while other passengers watch.

Internet divided over railway rules

The video has sparked thousands of reactions online. Many users criticised the man's behaviour, saying he lacked basic civic sense and should have followed Indian Railways' daytime seating rules.

Several commenters pointed out that passengers occupying lower, middle and upper berths are allowed to share the lower berth during the day. They referred to the commonly followed rule that sleeping on lower berths is permitted only between 10 pm and 6 am, unless fellow passengers mutually agree otherwise.

Some users also advised passengers to call the Railway Helpline 139 or inform the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) if such disputes arise.

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Others question the rule

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. A section of social media users argued that the passenger had paid for the berth and should be free to sleep whenever he wanted. Others felt the rule needs to be reconsidered for long-distance journeys, especially for travellers who may not have slept the previous night.

The viral clip has once again highlighted a common issue faced by train passengers. While opinions remain divided, many users agreed that following railway rules and showing consideration towards fellow travellers can help avoid such conflicts.

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