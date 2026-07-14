The Crime Branch will now investigate an audio clip that claims the massive 2018 Kerala floods were man-made. The order came from Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala after a clip, allegedly of former minister K. Krishnankutty, went viral.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch has officially launched an investigation into a controversial audio clip claiming that the devastating 2018 Kerala floods were man-made. The probe was ordered by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala following growing public concern over the clip’s authenticity and implications.

The audio recording, which recently went viral on social media, alleges that the floods were not a natural disaster but the result of a deliberate and criminal conspiracy. The voice heard in the clip is purported to be that of former Power Minister K. Krishnankutty, adding a significant political dimension to the issue. However, the authenticity of the clip has not yet been verified.

Wayanad Scare: Journalist Flees Scooter During Elephant Encounter! Read Details

The decision to initiate a formal investigation came after a private individual filed a complaint demanding a detailed inquiry into the claims made in the recording. The complainant urged authorities to uncover the truth and take appropriate legal action if any wrongdoing is established.

Responding to the controversy, K. Krishnankutty has strongly denied any involvement, asserting that the audio clip is fabricated and malicious in nature. He has called for a fair and transparent investigation to clear his name.

The Crime Branch is expected to examine the origin, authenticity, and intent behind the audio clip as part of its probe. The outcome of the investigation could have significant legal and political ramifications, depending on the findings.

Wayanad landslide: BJP's Muraleedharan slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi