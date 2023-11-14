Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Which is the best area to stay in Bengaluru? Social media users reveal their top pick

    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    Bengaluru stands out as one of the top cities for residential living, not just at a national level but also on an international scale. Recently, social media buzzed with a query asking, "Which area is best for residential purposes in Bangalore?" The question garnered significant attention, drawing responses from various residents across the city. Following closely behind was Basavanagudi, while several other regions such as Banashankari, Indira Nagar, Nayandahalli, Nagarbhavi, Koramangala, Sadashivanagar, Kasavanahalli, Malleshwaram, Kalyan Nagar, Kengeri, BTM Layout, Electronic City, Yelahanka, and others also received commendations.

    The inquiry, initiated by the Namma Bengaluru account with over 32 thousand followers on Facebook, featured a Bangalore map prompting users to share their preferred residential areas. The responses flooded in, with over 1,500 individuals participating in the discussion.

    Jayanagar emerged as a standout choice, with more than a hundred people endorsing it as the prime residential area in Bengaluru.

    Rajajinagar, situated near the central part of Bengaluru, particularly close to Majestic, was highlighted as a favourable location for both renting and procuring daily essentials.     

    Koramangala, Kammanahalli, Silk Board, Yeshwanthpur, Bilekahalli, Whitefield, JP Nagar, Hennur, Bellandur, and Govindarajanagar were also mentioned in the comment section.

    Residents from Vijayanagar, a locality predominantly inhabited by people from North Karnataka, commended it as an ideal place for living.
     

    Shankar Nagar, HRBR Layout, Dasarahalli, Shivajinagar, Vidyaranyapura, and more were written as areas offering convenient and comfortable residential accommodations.

    The responses and preferences varied widely across Bengaluru, showcasing the diverse and multifaceted residential options available in different parts of the city.

    Kengeri, an area often criticized for its sanitation issues, was praised by residents for its overall pleasant living environment beyond the sanitation concerns.

    T. Dasarahalli, once primarily industrial, has now gained traction as a rural area prioritized for residential purposes over industrial developments.

    Marathahalli, acknowledged for housing both local and diverse communities, also secured a notable number of votes for its residential suitability and comfort.

