Why unreserved coaches are placed at the front and back of trains?

Train Travel

Train travel is always special. If you don't get a ticket in the sleeper or AC coach, you have to travel in the unreserved compartment. The ticket price is less to travel in that compartment, and there is also tough competition to get a seat in it. During the festive season, there is no room to even stand in unreserved compartments. The crowd will be that much.

Indian Railways

Moreover, there will be only two unreserved coaches in the train. One coach will be next to the engine, and the other coach will be the last coach of the train. Have you ever wondered why the unreserved coach is at the beginning and the end?

Unreserved Coaches

Even when this was discussed on social media, do you know what most people said? The first coach will be damaged the most if there is an accident, and most of the people traveling in it are poor. Many people said that the unreserved coaches were kept at the beginning and end because the railway administration had no concern for their lives.

Train Weight Distribution

But the explanation given by the railway is different. Many people will travel in unreserved coaches. Therefore, compared to other coaches, only those unreserved coaches will be overweight. If the first and last coaches of the train are overweight, the weight distribution will be even.

Coach Placement Logic

If the unreserved coaches are placed in the middle and the weight increases there, the chances of the train derailing will also be high. This is why the unreserved coaches are placed at the beginning and end of the train, and the AC and sleeper coaches are placed in between.

