West Bengal Weather update: Met office issues rain forecast for THESE districts; Check here

Despite the onset of winter chills in late November, temperatures have risen due to low pressure. This weather pattern is expected to persist for the next 3-4 days, with potential temperature drops by the end of the week. While South Bengal is unlikely to experience rainfall, North Bengal may see showers on Thursday and Friday

Mild winter chills were felt since late November, but the pattern has shifted with the onset of cyclone Fengal

Cloudy skies prevail due to low pressure, causing a rise in minimum temperatures and winter chills vanished

Minimum temperatures in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are currently above normal for this time of the year

According to the Meteorological Department, the current weather is expected to continue for the next 3-4 days, with potential temperature drops by the end of the week

Despite cloudy skies, rainfall is unlikely in South Bengal. Winter chills will will be felt towards the end of the week

North Bengal experiences cold weather, which is expected to intensify as the week progresses specially from weekend

Rainfall is predicted for North Bengal, particularly in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, ranging from light to moderate

North Bengal is expected to experience rainfall on Thursday and Friday, while Wednesday will remain majorly remain dry

South Bengal is unlikely to experience rainfall. Fog is expected in the mornings, from north to south

Coastal districts will experience fog today. Sources suggest that temperatures will drop once the low-pressure clouds dissipate

