West Bengal Weather update: Met office issues rain forecast for THESE districts; Check here

Despite the onset of winter chills in late November, temperatures have risen due to low pressure. This weather pattern is expected to persist for the next 3-4 days, with potential temperature drops by the end of the week. While South Bengal is unlikely to experience rainfall, North Bengal may see showers on Thursday and Friday

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 8:32 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

Mild winter chills were felt since late November, but the pattern has shifted with the onset of cyclone Fengal

article_image2

Cloudy skies prevail due to low pressure, causing a rise in minimum temperatures and winter chills vanished

article_image3

Minimum temperatures in South Bengal, including Kolkata, are currently above normal for this time of the year

article_image4

According to the Meteorological Department, the current weather is expected to continue for the next 3-4 days, with potential temperature drops by the end of the week

article_image5

Despite cloudy skies, rainfall is unlikely in South Bengal. Winter chills will will be felt towards the end of the week

article_image6

North Bengal experiences cold weather, which is expected to intensify as the week progresses specially from weekend

article_image7

Rainfall is predicted for North Bengal, particularly in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, ranging from light to moderate

article_image8

North Bengal is expected to experience rainfall on Thursday and Friday, while Wednesday will remain majorly remain dry

article_image9

South Bengal is unlikely to experience rainfall. Fog is expected in the mornings, from north to south

article_image10

Coastal districts will experience fog today. Sources suggest that temperatures will drop once the low-pressure clouds dissipate

