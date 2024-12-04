Did you know Aishwarya Rai calls Rekha 'mother'; Here's the surprising reason behind it

Aishwarya Rai and Rekha share a unique bond, with Aishwarya calling her 'mother.' Their special relationship has sparked curiosity, especially amidst recent rumors about Aishwarya's personal life.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 9:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 9:08 PM IST

Bollywood's popular actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is married to Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan. However, these days people are talking about their relationship. It is being said that Aishwarya is going to divorce her husband Abhishek. Jaya Bachchan is being cited as the reason behind this. However, the couple has not shared any official statement about this. Amidst all this, do you know that Aishwarya Rai shares a very good bond with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan's ex, Rekha? Aishwarya addresses Rekha as 'mother'. So let's know the reason behind this.
 

article_image2

The reason why Aishwarya Rai calls Rekha 'mother'

Actually, both Aishwarya Rai and Rekha are actresses from the South. Women are given immense respect in South India. There they are addressed as 'mother' and given the same respect as a mother. So, keeping in mind the South Indian culture, Aishwarya Rai calls Rekha 'mother' and Rekha also loves her like a daughter.
 

article_image3

Let us tell you that a video of Rekha and Aishwarya went viral at Anant Ambani's wedding, in which Aishwarya was also seen touching Rekha's feet. Everyone was shocked after seeing these photos because Aishwarya's in-laws, i.e., the entire Bachchan family, were present at the same party, but Aishwarya maintained a distance from them.

article_image4

This is why Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan separated

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan first met on the sets of the film 'Do Anjaane'. During the shooting of the film, they became friends, and then this friendship turned into love. However, Amitabh was married at that time. When Jaya found out about this, she told Rekha that she would never leave Amit. Hearing this, Rekha left Amitabh forever.

