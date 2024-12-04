Entertainment

Jhanak Spoiler Alert! Anirudh set to marry Jhanak in upcoming twist

Jhanak's father passes away

The drama in Jhanak continues. Currently, the show depicts the death of Jhanak's father due to a gunshot wound. She performs his last rites, grieving.

Jhanak's devastation

The show will portray Jhanak's despair, expressing her wish to die. Anirudh consoles her and stands by her in this difficult time.

Jhanak's decision

Jhanak expresses her desire to leave everything and move to Mumbai, feeling alone. Anirudh tries to stop her.

Jhanak pushed angrily

Anirudh takes Jhanak to his home, the Bose House. Arshi angrily pushes Jhanak and tells her to leave.

Jhanak upset with Arshi

Anirudh scolds Arshi for her behavior. After Jhanak's humiliation, Anirudh decides to marry her.

Anirudh secures Jhanak's rights

Anirudh states that by marrying Jhanak, he will secure her rightful place in the Bose House. It remains to be seen what twists the show will take.

