Jhanak Spoiler Alert! Anirudh set to marry Jhanak in upcoming twist

Entertainment
The drama in Jhanak continues. Currently, the show depicts the death of Jhanak's father due to a gunshot wound. She performs his last rites, grieving.
The show will portray Jhanak's despair, expressing her wish to die. Anirudh consoles her and stands by her in this difficult time.
Jhanak expresses her desire to leave everything and move to Mumbai, feeling alone. Anirudh tries to stop her.
Anirudh takes Jhanak to his home, the Bose House. Arshi angrily pushes Jhanak and tells her to leave.
Anirudh scolds Arshi for her behavior. After Jhanak's humiliation, Anirudh decides to marry her.
Anirudh states that by marrying Jhanak, he will secure her rightful place in the Bose House. It remains to be seen what twists the show will take.
Archana Puran Singh's lavish Madh Island Bungalow : Inside photos
YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Armaan’s fight sparks major twists in the show
Pathaan to Jawan: Top 10 superhit movies of Shah Rukh Khan
Did You Know? Amitabh Bachchan Charged Just Re 1 for Mohabbatein!