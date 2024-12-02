West Bengal Weather: Heavy rain in districts of South Bengal, Jhargram, coastal districts of WB

Following the indirect impact of the cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal, the sky remained cloudy in several districts of South Bengal on Saturday. However, sunshine has been observed since Sunday morning. Although the weather may change at night.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

Several districts of South Bengal experienced light rain on Saturday. However, there wasn't much rain on Sunday. Despite the rain forecast, the weather remained dry.

article_image2

According to the Weather Department, there is a possibility of light rain in the coastal and adjoining four districts today.

article_image3

Rain may occur in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram districts of South Bengal.

article_image4

There will be no heavy rain anywhere. There is a possibility of light rain. Meanwhile, the possibility of thunderstorms in Kolkata is also slim.

article_image5

For the past two days, the minimum temperature in South Bengal has been above normal. However, according to the weather office forecast, the minimum temperature will gradually decrease.

article_image6

The temperature may drop by up to two degrees this week. The sky in Kolkata may remain partly cloudy for the next few days. The minimum temperature in the city today was 19.1 degrees. The temperature may remain the same on Monday. By the end of the new week, the maximum temperature in Kolkata may drop to 17 degrees.

article_image7

The Meteorological Department says that there is no possibility of much change in the night temperature in the districts of South Bengal in the next 5 days.

article_image8

There is no possibility of rain anywhere else at the moment. Dry weather will prevail in all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, till December 6.

article_image9

There is no possibility of rain in any district of North Bengal at present. Fog may be seen in Darjeeling and Uttar Dinajpur districts in the morning. Besides, there will be light fog in almost all districts of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Farmers to march from Noida to Delhi today: What are their 5 major demands? gcw

Farmers to march from Noida to Delhi today: What are their demands?

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty dmn

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty

Offer 'pranam' to Indian flag: Bengal doctor's order to Bangladeshi patients amidst tensions anr

Offer 'pranam' to Indian flag: Bengal doctor's order to Bangladeshi patients amidst tensions

Farmers protest march in Delhi today: Check out key routes to avoid gcw

Farmers' protest march in Delhi today: Check out key routes to avoid

Bengaluru records highest December rainfall as Cyclone Fengal effect intensifies; weekend plans disrupted vkp

Bengaluru records highest December rainfall as Cyclone Fengal effect intensifies; weekend plans disrupted

Recent Stories

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more dmn

Post office fixed deposit: Calculate returns on FD investment, interest rates, & more

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details ATG

Aadhaar Card UPDATE 2024: Last chance to update card for free; Check deadline, other details

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY ATG

Gold price DROPS on December 2: Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries Revealed; Check anr

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's jaw-dropping salaries REVEALED; Check

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon