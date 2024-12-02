West Bengal Weather: Heavy rain in districts of South Bengal, Jhargram, coastal districts of WB

Following the indirect impact of the cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal, the sky remained cloudy in several districts of South Bengal on Saturday. However, sunshine has been observed since Sunday morning. Although the weather may change at night.

Several districts of South Bengal experienced light rain on Saturday. However, there wasn't much rain on Sunday. Despite the rain forecast, the weather remained dry.

According to the Weather Department, there is a possibility of light rain in the coastal and adjoining four districts today.

Rain may occur in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram districts of South Bengal.

There will be no heavy rain anywhere. There is a possibility of light rain. Meanwhile, the possibility of thunderstorms in Kolkata is also slim.

For the past two days, the minimum temperature in South Bengal has been above normal. However, according to the weather office forecast, the minimum temperature will gradually decrease.

The temperature may drop by up to two degrees this week. The sky in Kolkata may remain partly cloudy for the next few days. The minimum temperature in the city today was 19.1 degrees. The temperature may remain the same on Monday. By the end of the new week, the maximum temperature in Kolkata may drop to 17 degrees.

The Meteorological Department says that there is no possibility of much change in the night temperature in the districts of South Bengal in the next 5 days.

There is no possibility of rain anywhere else at the moment. Dry weather will prevail in all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, till December 6.

There is no possibility of rain in any district of North Bengal at present. Fog may be seen in Darjeeling and Uttar Dinajpur districts in the morning. Besides, there will be light fog in almost all districts of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda.

