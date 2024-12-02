Apple Analyst Reaffirms Bullish Stance On Stock Ahead Of Key Holiday Season: Skeptic Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed Over Year-End Rally

Black Friday that is now in the rearview mirror, kicks off an important holiday season for Apple.

Apple Analyst Reaffirms Bullish Stance On Stock Ahead Of Key Holiday Season: Skeptic Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed Over Year-End Rally
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Apple, Inc. ($AAPL) shares have gained about 24% this year, roughly in line with the broader S&P 500’s 26%+ advance. The year-to-date rise, however, pales before the Magnificent 7 group’s 55% jump, taking the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF ($MAGS) as a proxy.

Last Friday, a bullish analyst maintained an “Outperform” rating and $300 price target for the stock, suggesting scope for roughly 26.5% upside from current levels.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said Black Friday that is now in the rearview mirror, kicks off an important holiday season for Apple. His optimism is premised on the Apple Intelligence launching on the iPhone 16 this week with the release of the iOS 18.2 iteration.

The 18.2 will mark a significant software update for Apple Intelligence, bringing to the company’s flagship device a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, the analyst said.

Among the features that would be made available via iOS 18.2 are ChatGPT integration in Siri, Visual Intelligence, image playground, and other AI features, Ives noted.

Apple Intelligence will likely roll out in China and many other countries most likely by April, he added.

Apple bears and skeptics have largely ignored the massive installed base of over 2 billion iOS devices and 1.5 billion iPhones, Services business, which alone is worth up to $2 trillion in valuation, and the positive impact of consumer AI going through Apple ecosystem, Ives said.

Wedbush estimates iPhone sales north of 240 million units in fiscal year 2025 as the AI-driven upgrade cycle takes hold, marking a record yearly number. 

“We believe the success of iPhone 16 with a strong holiday season ahead will be the launching pad for a renaissance of growth in Cupertino over the next 12 to 18 months,” Ives said.

appl-sentiment.png AAPL sentiment and message volume December 1, 2024, as of 11:40 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment toward Apple stock continued to be ‘bearish’ (29/100) on Stocktwits, accompanied by ‘low’ volume. 

A Stocktwits user pointed to a “double-top” technical formation on the Apple chart, suggesting an imminent pullback.

Another harbored hopes that a break above $238 could usher in a “‘Santa Claus” rally.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Report Q4 Results Monday: Retail Gears Up To Accumulate Stock

Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Report Q4 Results Monday: Retail Gears Up To Accumulate Stock

Moana 2 Shatters Records With $221M Thanksgiving Week Sales, Cementing Disney’s ‘Box Office Champ’ Status: Retail Cheers

Moana 2 Shatters Records With $221M Thanksgiving Week Sales, Cementing Disney’s ‘Box Office Champ’ Status: Retail Cheers

AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers

Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Recent Stories

"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself dmn

"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

West Bengal government employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday AJR

West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

India last railway station Ferozepur station and its unique role gcw

India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon