Cyclone Fengal lashes Tamil Nadu: Search on for 7 trapped under mudslide in Tiruvannamalai

Rescue operations are underway, with approximately 30 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel using hydraulic lifts to clear the rubble. Visuals from the site depict rescuers working diligently to locate and save the trapped individuals.

Cyclone Felang lashes Tamil Nadu: Search on for 7 trapped under mudslide in Tiruvannamalai AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the influence of Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on Saturday (November 30) and has since weakened while moving toward Kerala and Karnataka. The severe weather has led to school closures in several districts and a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai, where seven people are feared trapped under debris.

A mudslide in Thurivannamalai area took place on Sunday (December 1) evening when a large boulder, dislodged by continuous rainfall, fell onto houses situated on the lower slopes of the Annamalaiyar Hill. Seven people are believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

Farmers to march from Noida to Delhi today: What are their demands?

Rescue operations are underway, with approximately 30 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel using hydraulic lifts to clear the rubble. Visuals from the site depict rescuers working diligently to locate and save the trapped individuals.

Local officials, including District Collector D. Baskara Pandian and Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar, inspected the site and coordinated the ongoing efforts. "The heavy rain has loosened the soil, causing the boulder to fall. Rescue operations are continuing despite challenging weather conditions," an official from the fire and rescue services said.

Farmers' protest march in Delhi today: Check out key routes to avoid

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted lightning and thunderstorms for the Nilgiri district, prompting authorities to announce the closure of all schools and colleges in the area on Monday. Nilgiri District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya confirmed the precautionary measure in light of the severe weather.

Similar closures have been implemented in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts as heavy rain persists across Tamil Nadu.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH) anr

BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention shk

Mamata Banerjee demands UN peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh amid unrest; calls for PM Modi's intervention

BREAKING Russian President Putin to visit India in early 2025 following PM Modi's formal invitation snt

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in early 2025 following PM Narendra Modi's formal invitation

Recent Stories

"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself dmn

"I'm the reason": Actor Mirchi Shiva jokingly takes credit for Nayanthara-Vignesh romance, explains himself

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

West Bengal government employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday AJR

West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

India last railway station Ferozepur station and its unique role gcw

India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon