Cyclone Fengal lashes Tamil Nadu: Search on for 7 trapped under mudslide in Tiruvannamalai

Rescue operations are underway, with approximately 30 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel using hydraulic lifts to clear the rubble. Visuals from the site depict rescuers working diligently to locate and save the trapped individuals.

Parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the influence of Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on Saturday (November 30) and has since weakened while moving toward Kerala and Karnataka. The severe weather has led to school closures in several districts and a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai, where seven people are feared trapped under debris.

A mudslide in Thurivannamalai area took place on Sunday (December 1) evening when a large boulder, dislodged by continuous rainfall, fell onto houses situated on the lower slopes of the Annamalaiyar Hill. Seven people are believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

Local officials, including District Collector D. Baskara Pandian and Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar, inspected the site and coordinated the ongoing efforts. "The heavy rain has loosened the soil, causing the boulder to fall. Rescue operations are continuing despite challenging weather conditions," an official from the fire and rescue services said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted lightning and thunderstorms for the Nilgiri district, prompting authorities to announce the closure of all schools and colleges in the area on Monday. Nilgiri District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya confirmed the precautionary measure in light of the severe weather.

Similar closures have been implemented in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts as heavy rain persists across Tamil Nadu.

