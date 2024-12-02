BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme

The BBMP collected a record ₹4,284 crore in property tax through the OTS scheme, surpassing previous collections. With a target of ₹5,210 crore for 2024-25, ₹1,036 crore remains to be collected. Mahadevapura zone-led collections, and officials will receive commendation for their efforts.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has collected a record Rs 4,284 crore in property tax through the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. This scheme launched to help property owners clear long-standing tax arrears, has concluded with impressive results.

The OTS scheme, which was extended by the state government in February, allowed property owners to pay their overdue taxes until the end of November. This extension led to the BBMP surpassing its previous tax collection records. For the financial year 2023-24, the BBMP had collected ₹3,901 crore, but this year, the collection has far exceeded that amount.



Bengaluru: BBMP warns of double penalties on property tax arrears after November 30 OTS deadline

The BBMP has set an ambitious target of Rs 5,210 crore in property tax collection for the year 2024-25. As of the end of November, the BBMP has successfully collected ₹4,284 crore. However, to meet the target, Rs 1,036 crore remains to be collected in the remaining four months of the financial year.

On the final day of the OTS scheme, which fell on Saturday, a total of ₹140 crore was collected. Of this, ₹56.70 crore was paid online, while ₹82.51 crore was paid offline in the form of cheques and demand drafts. BBMP officials have highlighted that out of the total ₹4,284 crore collected so far, ₹3,762.81 crore was through online payments, and ₹521.35 crore was collected offline.

The Mahadevapura zone, home to several IT and BT companies, has been the top performer in terms of property tax collection. Last year, this zone contributed ₹1,042.60 crore, and this year, by the end of November, it had already crossed ₹1,148.35 crore. However, the target for this zone is set at ₹1,309.04 crore, leaving ₹160 crore yet to be collected to meet the goal.

Here is a breakdown of the property tax collected across various BBMP zones:

- East Zone: Target ₹891.89 crore, Collection ₹710.31 crore

- Mahadevapura Zone: Target ₹1,309.04 crore, Collection ₹1,148.35 crore

- Dasarahalli Zone: Target ₹164.95 crore, Collection ₹136.02 crore

- Bommanahalli Zone: Target ₹585.11 crore, Collection ₹418.78 crore

- RR Nagar Zone: Target ₹434.35 crore, Collection ₹335.72 crore

- South Zone: Target ₹769.50 crore, Collection ₹606.48 crore

- West Zone: Target ₹610.39 crore, Collection ₹483.67 crore

- Yelahanka Zone: Target ₹445.24 crore, Collection ₹408.29 crore

- Head Office: Target ₹36.36 crore



Bengaluru: BBMP simplifies e-Khata process: Here's how to get it without Aadhar card

In recognition of their hard work, BBMP officials have announced plans to award commendation letters to 64 Assistant Revenue Officers and 30 Revenue Officers, including the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Central Office. These officials worked tirelessly, even until midnight on the last day, to ensure the successful completion of the OTS scheme.

With this record collection, BBMP has demonstrated impressive efficiency and commitment to improving Bengaluru’s revenue collection.

Latest Videos