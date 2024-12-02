Haryana HORROR! 3-year-old raped, murdered in Nuh; family says limbs broken, blood-soaked body dumped

In a horrifying incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Nuh district of Haryana after being abducted.

In a horrifying incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Nuh district of Haryana after being abducted. According to the police complaint filed by the girl's family, she was playing at home when a man from the village took her with him around 4 pm on Saturday. When the girl did not return till late, a search was launched for her.

Her blood-soaked body was discovered around 11 pm.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the family, in its complaint alleged the girl was raped, her limbs broken, and her body left bloodied. Police from the Pinangwa station responded to the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

A senior police officer confirmed initial findings indicate the child was raped and murdered.

Four police teams were formed to catch the suspect. A man from the same village was arrested in connection with the crime.

Pinangwa Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chand confirmed the arrest near Marora village. “We are questioning him,” Chand said.

