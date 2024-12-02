Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek divorce rumors: When netizens call actress a 'typical wife' during the couple outing

Long back when Aishwarya Rai, returning from Cannes 2022 with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, was captured in a viral moment at the Mumbai airport. Aishwarya, maskless and smiling for the paparazzi, signalled Abhishek to remove his mask, leading netizens to label her a "typical wife."

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 12:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

When Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai with Abhishek and Aaradhya after Cannes 2022.

article_image2

Aishwarya Rai's airport look: Black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a red floral shrug. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes 2022 highlight, returns with Abhishek and Aaradhya. 

article_image3

At the airport, the mother-daughter duo Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled at the paparazzi while Abhishek wore a mask.

article_image4

While the paparazzi attempted to shoot them together, Aishwarya gave her husband a good gaze and told him to remove the mask.

article_image5

Netizens call Aishwarya a "typical wife" for her mask gesture. Also Read: Hina Khan's shirtless look in a black pantsuit at Cannes 2022.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert ATG

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big RBA

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online AJR

Samra Chaudhry MMS leak: Pakistani model's private videos resurface online

Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Kannada actress found dead by suicide at Hyderabad vkp

Who was Shobitha Shivanna? Kannada actress found dead by suicide in Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman constable dies after run over by car, attacked with knife; honour killing suspected

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

West Bengal government employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday AJR

West Bengal govt employees get 15 extra days off as Nabanna announces year-end holiday

India last railway station Ferozepur station and its unique role gcw

India’s last railway station: Ferozepur’s station and its unique role

Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH) anr

BREAKING: Chaos erupts as major fire in Supreme Court complex halts proceedings (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon