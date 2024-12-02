Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek divorce rumors: When netizens call actress a 'typical wife' during the couple outing

Long back when Aishwarya Rai, returning from Cannes 2022 with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, was captured in a viral moment at the Mumbai airport. Aishwarya, maskless and smiling for the paparazzi, signalled Abhishek to remove his mask, leading netizens to label her a "typical wife."

When Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai with Abhishek and Aaradhya after Cannes 2022.

Aishwarya Rai's airport look: Black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a red floral shrug. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes 2022 highlight, returns with Abhishek and Aaradhya.

At the airport, the mother-daughter duo Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled at the paparazzi while Abhishek wore a mask.

While the paparazzi attempted to shoot them together, Aishwarya gave her husband a good gaze and told him to remove the mask.

Netizens call Aishwarya a "typical wife" for her mask gesture. Also Read: Hina Khan's shirtless look in a black pantsuit at Cannes 2022.

