Local festival in Kanyakumari: Schools, colleges to stay closed on December 3

December has started with good news for students. While holidays were declared in 10 districts today due to rain, an important announcement has been made regarding holidays for schools, colleges, and government offices tomorrow.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 12:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

School holidays are always a celebration for students, and October was filled with them. Gandhi Jayanti, Ayudha Puja, and Diwali holidays were observed. Although November didn't have many government holidays, several districts received school and college holidays due to heavy rain.

December is a month full of holidays for students. Half-yearly exams will begin mid-month, followed by a 10-day half-yearly exam holiday. Including Saturdays, Sundays, and Christmas, students will have a total of 14 holidays in December.

Good news for students hoping for an extra holiday: Kanyakumari district has declared a local holiday tomorrow (December 3rd). The St. Xavier's Church festival in Kanyakumari is renowned and celebrated from late November to the first week of December.

The historically significant St. Xavier's Church festival in Kottar, said to be the first church dedicated to St. Xavier in the world, has begun with the flag hoisting. Lakhs of devotees from various districts are participating. The District Collector has declared a local holiday tomorrow for the festival.

With the local holiday declared for tomorrow, December 3rd, government offices and educational institutions in Kanyakumari district will function on December 14th as compensation. All TASMAC shops on Railway Road, Kottar Junction, and Paraikal Madai in Kanyakumari district will be closed for 3 days.

