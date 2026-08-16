The NDA government in Bihar, led by CM Samrat Chaudhary, has expanded its 'Sahyog Shivir' grievance camps to all panchayats. The initiative has resolved 96% of the 6.46 lakh applications received, aiming for swift, local solutions for citizens.

The NDA administration led by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has expanded its grassroots 'Sahyog Shivir' assistance camps to thousands of Village councils across Bihar to address all kinds of grievances faced by the citizens.

According to the press release, the NDA government, led by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, is organising 'Sahyog Shivirs' (assistance camps) at the panchayat level with the aim of ensuring the speedy resolution of people's problems.

Overwhelming Response and High Success Rate

Since the program began in mid-May, camps have been organised in 6,533 panchayats across the state over the past three months. A total of 6,46,181 applications have been received so far, out of which 6,20,030 cases have been resolved, amounting to approximately 96% of the total applications. Currently, only 4% of cases remain pending.

State-Wide Implementation and Monitoring

These camps will be conducted in all 8,032 panchayats of the state within the next one or two rounds of the initiative. The camps have already been held in all 534 blocks of the state, the press release stated.

The statement further added that it is noteworthy that these 'Sahyog Shivirs' are being organised in all panchayats under the state government's directive. People's grievances of all kinds are being resolved rapidly at these camps. A 30-day timeframe has been set for the disposal of applications received at the camps to ensure that citizens do not have to make repeated rounds of government offices. Chief Minister launched this Camp on May 19; the process is being regularly monitored by the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Top Performing Districts

The top ten districts in terms of resolving applications through these camps include Sheikhpura, Saharsa, Sheohar, Khagaria, Bhojpur, Jamui, Gopalganj, Arwal, West Champaran, and Banka, respectively.

Program Launch and Schedule

To ensure the speedy resolution of issues faced by the people of Bihar, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary launched the 'Sahyog Shivir' (Support Camp) on May 19, 2026, starting from Dumri Buzurg village in the Sonepur block of Saran district, the press release said. These camps are being organised in panchayats on the first and third Tuesdays of every month. Additionally, a state-level camp is held on the second Tuesday, where the Chief Minister himself listens to the people's grievances.

Continued Commitment to Citizen Welfare

The press release noted that under the directives of Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, the organisation of Sahyog Shivirs will continue across all panchayats in the state. Out of the 8,032 panchayats in the state, Sahyog Shivirs have already been conducted in 6,533. Camps will be organised in the remaining panchayats in the coming days to resolve the people's issues.

Officials addressed all types of public-related issues at these camps, sparing people the hassle of making repeated rounds of government offices. "This saves both time and money while relieving people of unnecessary trouble. A large section of the state's population feels relieved by this government initiative, allowing them to go about their daily lives free from stress."

These camps will not be discontinued even after covering all the panchayats in the state. Sahyog Shivirs will continue to be organised regularly to ensure the prompt and timely resolution of the people's grievances, the press release stated. (ANI)