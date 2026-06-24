A 75-year-old woman, Jayamma, was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter Bhagyalakshmi and grandson Kushal in Bengaluru's Kengeri after an argument linked to alcohol addiction and family property. Neighbours alerted police after hearing loud screams. Both accused were arrested while reportedly intoxicated and later admitted to hospital.

A shocking family tragedy has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 75-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her own daughter and grandson following an argument linked to alcohol addiction and a long-running family dispute. The victim, identified as Jayamma, was allegedly attacked inside a flat in Kengeri on Sunday. Police have arrested her daughter, Bhagyalakshmi (49), and her 26-year-old grandson, Kushal, in connection with the murder.

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Dispute Turned Violent

According to the police, the family had been facing frequent disputes for several months. Preliminary investigation suggests that both accused were addicted to alcohol. Investigators also suspect that family property had earlier been sold to support their drinking habits, leading to repeated arguments within the household, according to a report by NDTV.

Police said Jayamma had objected to their drinking and questioned the handling of family property. The disagreement reportedly turned violent between 5 am and 8 am on Sunday.

Attacked with Household Objects

Investigators said Bhagyalakshmi and Kushal allegedly assaulted Jayamma using a cricket bat and a wooden pestle commonly used for preparing ragi mudde. The elderly woman suffered serious injuries and died at the spot.

Officers said the accused allegedly tried to hide the crime before neighbours became suspicious.

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Neighbours Alerted Police

The case came to light after residents of Monisha Enclave Apartment heard loud screams and continuous commotion from the flat. They informed the police, who reached the spot and found Jayamma lying unconscious near the bathroom.

According to the complaint filed by a resident, Jayamma regularly visited her daughter's home, where loud quarrels were often heard.

Residents also told investigators that Kushal had previously been admitted to a de-addiction centre after repeated complaints about disturbances. However, the problems reportedly started again after he returned home.

Police Investigation Underway

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Anitha B. Haddannavar said both accused were found in an intoxicated condition and were admitted to hospital before being taken into custody. They will be questioned after receiving treatment.

Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 3(5), which relates to acts committed with common intention. Further investigation is continuing to establish the complete sequence of events.

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