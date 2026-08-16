Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, after a temple visit, said his prayers were answered after a 35-year struggle. On the Cauvery dispute, he said the state must follow the law and release water while also protecting its farmers' interests.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday offered prayers at the Bhagandeshwara Temple in Kodagu district and said his prayers had been answered after a 35-year-long struggle, while stressing that the state must follow the law and protect farmers' interests in the Cauvery water dispute.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Shivakumar said, "I had prayed here, and my prayers have been answered. I have been fighting for 35 years, and I have got the results..."

Cauvery Water Dispute

On the Cauvery issue, the Karnataka Chief Minister said the state has to abide by the law and release water to other states in case of a shortfall, while maintaining that the interests of farmers must be protected. "We have to follow the law. If there is a shortfall, we will have to give the water in the dam to others. That is why we must protect farmers' interests and abide by the law. We have already approached the Supreme Court. We have submitted enough documents there. There is a possibility of getting a verdict in our favour," Shivakumar said.

Supreme Court to Hear Plea

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that the hearing on Tamil Nadu's plea seeking directions to Karnataka to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order on the release of Cauvery water will be heard on August 17.

The matter, which was scheduled to be heard on Thursday, was deferred after Justice Vikram Nath, who is slated to head the bench, fell ill with viral fever. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the plea would be heard by a bench headed by Justice Nath, who is expected to resume judicial work next week.

Prayers for Rain

Shivakumar also added that Karnataka continued to depend on rainfall and directed officials to organise prayers for adequate rain. "But the state still needs the blessings of rain. I have instructed officials here to conduct more prayers for that," he said.

No Misuse of Law

Further, speaking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the permission required for a rally involving Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar said the state government did not misuse the law despite being in power. "When Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji came, we were not allowed to hold a rally from Freedom Park. We had to get permission from the court. We told Rahul Gandhi that even though it is our government, we cannot misuse the law," he said. (ANI)