BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress leader P Chidambaram's 'proud to be dimagi naxal!' comment, calling it 'shameful, crude, and vulgar.' He accused the former Home Minister of lending an intellectual veneer to violence and Maoism.

Prasad Calls Chidambaram's Comments 'Shameful, Crude'

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP P Chidambaram over his reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Dimaagi Naxal" remark, terming the Congress leader's comments "shameful, crude, and vulgar."

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the former Union Minister questioned Chidambaram's intent, reminding him of his previous tenure as the country's Home Minister. "It is absolutely shameful, crude, vulgar, and worthy of condemnation. What exactly do you mean, Chidambaram? You are a former Home Minister of the country, aren't you? The Prime Minister had spoken about the 'Naxalite mindset', referring to 'Urban Naxals' who provide sustenance to the entire Maoist movement. They create an atmosphere in their favor, write articles supporting them, and lend an intellectual veneer to their violence. They do not believe in the Constitution. What is this entire Maoist ideology? It is about wreaking havoc through violence and seizing power. Are you following that same path, Mr. Chidambaram?... It reveals the cruel face of the Congress party, supporting Maoism and Naxalism for the sake of power, with the two feeding off each other..."

Prasad suggested that the Congress leader deliberately misinterpreted the Prime Minister's context. "Mr. Chidambaram, what do you mean by this utterly irresponsible comment? You speak such sophisticated English; surely, you understood what the Prime Minister said and the context in which he said it? The Prime Minister's point was that, thanks to the visionary policies of the Modi government and Amit Shah, Naxalism and Maoism have been eliminated," he added.

'Proud to be dimagi naxal!': Chidambaram's Remark

Earlier today, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Maoist mentality" remarks, saying "proud to be dimagi naxal!"

In a post on X, Chidambaram took a jibe at the Prime Minister a day after his 80th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, where he urged people and authorities to "identify and isolate" those with a "dimagi naxal" (ideological Naxal) mindset. "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!," he wrote on X. (ANI)