Fugitive drug syndicate member Virender Singh Basoya, deported from the UAE, has been remanded to NCB custody until August 21. He was arrested at Delhi airport in connection with an international drug racket and a planned 1,700 kg consignment.

Lawyer Details Allegations and Remand

Advocate S H Sancheti, the legal counsel for the wanted fugitive and drug syndicate member Virender Singh Basoya, stated that his client has been remanded to custody until August 21 following his arrest at the Delhi airport in connection with an alleged international drug syndicate. Basoya was deported from the UAE on Friday and is wanted in an NCB case registered by the NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit in 2024. He had been absconding since 2024.

Speaking to ANI on the arrest and the police allegations, Sancheti said, "He was arrested at the Delhi airport. The police say it is an international racket and that he was arrested because he was allegedly involved in it. The police also allege that he was involved in drugs. The court has remanded him to custody until 21 August. The police say this is an international racket and that they are searching for and questioning more people." The lawyer further detailed the scale of the allegations mentioned in the investigation reports, noting that the authorities intercepted the plan before a large shipment could be moved. "The allegation is that he was going to send a very large consignment abroad, but he was arrested before that could happen. The full picture will be clear as the investigation progresses. According to the remand report, the quantity is around 1,700 kg. He is in NCB custody until 21 August," Sancheti added.

Court Grants Transit Remand to NCB

Earlier today, Patiala House Court granted three days transit remand of Virender Singh Basoya to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to produce him before an NCB court in Pune, Maharashtra. Basoya was produced before Duty Magistrate Twinkle Chawla at Patiala House Court.

Earlier, he was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, which refused to entertain the transit remand application in view of jurisdiction.

NCB's Argument for Custody

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Arun Khatri, along with advocate Shelly, appeared for the NCB and sought three days transit remand to produce Baisoya before the concerned NCB court in Pune.

It was submitted that Basoya is required to be produced before the NCB court in connection with an NDPS case. A chargesheet has already been filed before the court in Pune. There are 16 accused in the case, of whom four are absconding, and Baisoya is one of them.

The case was initially registered at Samarth Police Station in Pune, Maharashtra, and was subsequently taken up and re-registered by the NCB. The NCB alleged that Basoya was involved in the transportation of a huge quantity of drugs to foreign countries and said he was required to be produced before the concerned court in Pune. The NCB submitted that the next few days are public holidays and that permission to travel to Pune requires the approval of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Therefore, the NCB was constrained to seek three days' transit remand. (ANI)