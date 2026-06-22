The biggest concern raised online was safety. Critics argued that a paragliding pilot's first responsibility is to keep full attention on the flight. They said reaching towards a tree, even for a brief moment, could create an unnecessary risk, especially during an activity that already depends on careful control and awareness.

एक Paragliding Pilot का काम passenger की safety और professionalism सुनिश्चित करना होता है, न कि हवा में करतब दिखाकर प्रभावित करने की कोशिश करना।



उड़ान के दौरान पेड़ के पास जाकर पत्तियां तोड़ना सिर्फ गैर-ज़रूरी नहीं, बल्कि एक अतिरिक्त safety risk भी है। एक छोटी सी गलती दोनों की… pic.twitter.com/4qM23x8vHo — Choupal Buzz (@ChoupalBuzz) June 22, 2026

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Several users also warned that such clips could encourage other pilots to copy similar stunts in order to create viral content.

Some viewers described the act as unprofessional, saying passenger safety should always come before entertainment. A few also questioned whether the pilot would have made the same gesture if the passenger had been a man, though there is nothing in the video to answer that.