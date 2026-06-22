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Paragliding Pilot Picks Leaves Mid-Air for Woman Passenger, Viral Video Sparks Safety Debate (WATCH)
A viral paragliding video has sparked debate after a pilot plucked leaves from a tree mid-air and gifted them to his woman passenger. While many viewers found the gesture sweet, others criticised it as unprofessional and an unnecessary safety risk.
Viral paragliding video divides the internet
A paragliding video has gone viral after a pilot surprised his woman passenger by plucking leaves from a tree while flying over a hillside. After picking the leaves, he smiled and told her, "Couldn't find any flowers for you, so I picked these leaves instead."
A paragliding pilot took a woman paragliding and, while flying over the mountains, plucked some leaves from a tree in mid-air. He then said, "Couldn't find any flowers for you, so I picked these leaves instead. Here, these are for you."
Should he really be doing things like this… pic.twitter.com/KcnrrfjfMS
— Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) June 21, 2026
The light-hearted gesture quickly spread across social media, where many viewers called it sweet and harmless. Others, however, questioned whether it was appropriate for a pilot to do something unrelated to flying while carrying a passenger.
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Safety concerns become the main talking point
The biggest concern raised online was safety. Critics argued that a paragliding pilot's first responsibility is to keep full attention on the flight. They said reaching towards a tree, even for a brief moment, could create an unnecessary risk, especially during an activity that already depends on careful control and awareness.
एक Paragliding Pilot का काम passenger की safety और professionalism सुनिश्चित करना होता है, न कि हवा में करतब दिखाकर प्रभावित करने की कोशिश करना।
उड़ान के दौरान पेड़ के पास जाकर पत्तियां तोड़ना सिर्फ गैर-ज़रूरी नहीं, बल्कि एक अतिरिक्त safety risk भी है। एक छोटी सी गलती दोनों की… pic.twitter.com/4qM23x8vHo
— Choupal Buzz (@ChoupalBuzz) June 22, 2026
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Several users also warned that such clips could encourage other pilots to copy similar stunts in order to create viral content.
Some viewers described the act as unprofessional, saying passenger safety should always come before entertainment. A few also questioned whether the pilot would have made the same gesture if the passenger had been a man, though there is nothing in the video to answer that.
Others see nothing wrong
Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Many social media users pointed out that the passenger did not appear uncomfortable or upset during the flight. They felt the gesture was friendly and believed people were reading too much into a short viral clip.
Several comments joked about the pilot's "rizz", while others compared the moment to a romantic film scene. Some users also argued that unless the passenger herself complained, there was no reason for outsiders to object.
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Viral clip fuels wider discussion
As the video continues to circulate, it has sparked a wider discussion about where professionals should draw the line between creating memorable experiences and maintaining complete focus on safety. While opinions remain sharply divided, most users agreed on one point: when it comes to adventure sports, passenger safety should always remain the top priority.
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