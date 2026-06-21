A child was injured after a stray cow attacked him while he was playing in a lane in Delhi's Tughlakabad on Friday. CCTV footage shows a man rushing to rescue the child before also being attacked by the animal. The child is recovering well. The viral video has sparked strong criticism online.

A child was injured after being attacked by a stray cow in Delhi's Tughlakabad area on Friday. The shocking incident was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media, with many users praising the man and other residents who stepped in to save the child and calling for action against the growing problem of stray cattle.

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Cow suddenly charges at child

The CCTV footage shows the child being chased by the stray cow as it suddenly charges towards him. The frightened child screaming in fear falls to the ground as the animal continues its attack.

A man nearby quickly runs towards the child, lifts him into his arms and tries to move him to safety. However, the cow also turns towards the man and attacks him while he is carrying the child and falls with him. Moments later, several local residents rush to the spot and manage to chase the animal away.

The child suffered injuries during the incident. The child is reportedly recovering well.

Social media users raised the concerns that such unfortunate cases involving stray cattle have increased in recent times. Many said that stray animals are often seen roaming through residential lanes, creating risks for children, elderly people and commuters.

Many residents believe stronger action is needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Video triggers strong reactions online

The CCTV clip has been widely shared across social media, drawing thousands of reactions. Many users praised the man who rushed to protect the child, calling his quick response heroic.

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Several people blamed the authorities for allowing stray cattle to roam freely in residential areas. Others urged civic bodies to improve animal shelters and strengthen animal control measures.

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Some users believed the child may have unknowingly provoked the cow, while others disagreed, saying such incidents highlight the unpredictable nature of stray animals. A few also pointed out that narrow residential lanes need better management of stray cattle to ensure public safety.