The standoff at Nagarasu Gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag has entered its second day, with a group of Nihang Sikhs remaining on the rooftop despite repeated talks with police. The group is demanding the release of three Nihang Sikhs arrested after the Karnaprayag dispute. The ongoing protest has disrupted religious activities.

The standoff involving a group of Nihang Sikhs at a gurdwara in Nagarasu of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, continued for more than 24 hours on Sunday, with no breakthrough despite repeated efforts by the administration. The group remains on the roof of the gurdwara, while police and the gurdwara management are trying to resolve the matter peacefully.

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Management makes serious allegations

Speaking at a press conference, gurdwara manager Behant Singh claimed that the people on the rooftop are not recognised Nihang Sikhs linked to any registered organisation or committee, reported NDTV. He alleged that their actions have created fear among local residents and devotees.

The management also claimed that a devotee, believed to be around 60 years old, is being kept inside the gurdwara against his will. According to the management, another young man was safely brought out earlier. These claims have not been independently verified.

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Police continue talks

Officials said Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar has spoken to the group over the phone several times in an attempt to end the standoff peacefully. However, those on the roof have reportedly refused to withdraw their demands.

According to the administration, security has been tightened around the gurdwara, and police personnel remain deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

What are the demands?

Sources said the group is demanding the release of three Nihang Sikhs who were arrested after a dispute in Karnaprayag on 16 June. They are also seeking the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against them.

The gurdwara management has further alleged that the protesters damaged the solar power system and stopped the water supply, causing inconvenience to those inside the premises.

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Devotees affected

The ongoing dispute has also affected religious activities at the gurdwara. According to the management, around 10,000 to 12,000 devotees usually visit the shrine every day to offer prayers and eat at the community kitchen.

As a precaution, entry for the general public has been stopped until the situation returns to normal. The management said food prepared for the langar is beginning to go to waste because of the disruption.

With the Char Dham Yatra route passing through Nagarasu, officials are continuing efforts to restore normalcy without the use of force.

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