A US tourist has been detained after allegedly making obscene gestures at Shimla's Ridge Maidan, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. Shimla Police identified the tourist and initiated legal action. The incident sparked widespread outrage, with many praising the police response and calling for strict action.

A tourist from the United States has been taken into custody after allegedly making obscene gestures and behaving in a vulgar manner at Shimla's famous Ridge Maidan. The incident came to light after a video of the act spread widely on social media, drawing strong criticism from people across the country. The Ridge is one of Shimla's most visited public places, attracting thousands of tourists and local residents every day. Many people expressed shock that such behaviour took place at a location known for its cultural and historical importance.

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Shimla Police identify and detain tourist

Soon after the video went viral, Shimla Police traced the foreign tourist and detained him. Police said legal action was started against the individual, adding that public decency and local laws must be respected by everyone, regardless of where they come from.

Officials also made it clear that inappropriate behaviour in public spaces will not be tolerated and that anyone violating the law will face action.

Social media users react strongly on civic sense

The viral video triggered a flood of reactions online. Many users criticised the tourist for showing what they described as a complete lack of civic sense and respect for public places.

Some demanded that the tourist be deported immediately, while others praised Shimla Police for acting quickly. Several people posted humorous comments and memes, but many insisted that such behaviour should be punished to discourage similar incidents in the future.

The incident also led to wider discussions about whether foreign visitors should face strict action if they fail to respect Indian laws and public spaces. A few users used the incident to make political or religious remarks, while others simply called the act shameful and unacceptable.

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Debate over responsible tourism

The case has once again highlighted the importance of responsible tourism. While India welcomes visitors from around the world, many people said tourists must also respect local culture, traditions and public behaviour.

As the video continues to circulate online, the incident has become a reminder that actions in public places can quickly attract attention and lead to legal consequences. Police have reiterated that everyone, including foreign nationals, is expected to follow Indian laws during their stay.

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