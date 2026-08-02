PM Modi inaugurated the new Vizag Airport, named Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, at Bhogapuram. Developed by GMR Group, the airport is set to commence operations on August 17, 2026, aiming to be a gateway to Eastern India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizag Airport, named Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, located at Bhogapuram, marking a significant milestone in India's aviation infrastructure journey and strengthening Andhra Pradesh's position as a key economic and connectivity hub.

The airport has been developed on 2,200 acres of land by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a GMR Aero-led subsidiary, under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. The airport, completed several months ahead of schedule, will commence commercial operations on August 17, 2026.

Gateway of the East: A Catalyst for Growth

Strategically located, the Vizag Airport is envisioned as the Gateway of the East, improving connectivity for northern Andhra Pradesh and its coastal belt, as well as southern Odisha.

With giants like Microsoft, Google, Reliance, and others announcing plans to set up Data Centres near Vizag Airport, Visakhapatnam is all set to become the economic capital of the East.

The airport is expected to act as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, tourism, employment generation, and inclusive socio-economic development, directly supporting the Government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat powered by modern, resilient infrastructure.

Dubbed as a powerful engine of growth, the Vizag Airport will strengthen trade, boost exports, and unlock the immense tourism potential of Andhra Pradesh by enhancing connectivity for people and businesses.

The airport is expected to further strengthen Visakhapatnam's emergence as a major economic centre, supported by significant investments in data centres, manufacturing, logistics and technology sectors.

GMR's Vision and Execution

Vizag Airport is the third Greenfield airport developed by GMR Airports Limited (GAL) and the seventh airport to be operated by the Group, after Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, Medan (Indonesia), Mactan Cebu and Nagpur. It also reinforces GMR's track record of delivering large-scale infrastructure projects efficiently and ahead of schedule.

Speaking on the occasion, G B S Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Airports Limited, said, "Airports are powerful engines of economic growth. The Vizag Airport has been developed with a long-term vision to unlock opportunities in tourism, trade, cargo and aviation-linked industries. We are confident that the Airport will emerge as a major gateway for India's eastern corridor, driving investment, employment and regional prosperity for decades to come."

Indana Prabhakar Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group, said, "The successful completion of Vizag Airport reflects the dedication and expertise of thousands of professionals who worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. The airport blends modern design, advanced technology and sustainability, creating a world-class facility that will serve passengers, businesses and communities for generations."

SGK Kishore, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports, added, "The Vizag Airport represents the next generation of airport infrastructure in India. Built with a strong focus on technology, sustainability and passenger experience, it combines operational excellence with future-ready capabilities. We are proud to deliver a world-class gateway that will support the region's growth aspirations and strengthen India's aviation ecosystem."

Kanwarbir Singh Kalra, Chief Executive Officer, GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), said, "The inauguration of Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport marks the culmination of an extraordinary journey of collaboration, engineering excellence and unwavering commitment from our teams and partners. Built ahead of schedule, the airport has been designed as a future-ready, technology-enabled gateway that offers a seamless passenger experience while supporting the region's growing aspirations in trade, tourism, logistics and investment. As we prepare to commence commercial operations, our focus will remain on delivering world-class operational excellence, safety, sustainability and service standards, making Vizag Airport a preferred gateway for eastern India and a catalyst for Andhra Pradesh's long-term economic growth."

State-of-the-Art Design and Technology

The integrated passenger terminal, designed in the shape of a locally found flying fish "Parava meenu", reflects the culture and heritage of Andhra Pradesh. The 77,342 sq. m. terminal has the initial capacity of 6 million passengers per annum (MPPA), scalable to more than 40 MPPA. The terminal features modern passenger-processing systems, including self-service facilities, e-gates and advanced baggage handling systems. The airport terminal can withstand wind speeds of up to 275 kmph, and the Air Traffic Control tower, up to 295 kmph.

A technology-first approach underpins airport operations through smart airport systems, DigiYatra integration, AI-enabled passenger services and an Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) that provides real-time operational visibility and predictive analytics.

The airport's airside infrastructure includes a 3,800-metre Code 4E runway, parallel taxiway, rapid exit taxiways, 18 aircraft stands and a 55-metre ATC tower, enabling efficient operations and future growth.

Focus on Sustainability and Future Development

Sustainability has been embedded into the airport's design through energy-efficient systems, green building standards, natural lighting and a 5 MW solar power plant.

Beyond aviation infrastructure, the development includes a 154-acre Aerocity, a residential township, industrial zone, and Aerospace Hub, creating an integrated ecosystem for business, logistics, training and aerospace-related industries.

With its strategic location, world-class infrastructure and future-ready ecosystem, this airport is poised to become a key growth engine for Andhra Pradesh and a major gateway for eastern India. (ANI)