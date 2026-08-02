Delhi Police arrested two alleged Tillu gang members in Rohini after a shootout. The accused, wanted in a murder case, opened fire on police. Two cops were saved by bulletproof vests. The suspects were injured in the leg and apprehended.

Two Tillu Gang Members Arrested in Rohini

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two alleged members of the Tillu gang after an exchange of fire in Rohini during an operation to nab suspects wanted in a recent murder case. Two police officers were hit by bullets but escaped unhurt as they were wearing bulletproof vests, police said.

Murder Probe Leads to Encounter

According to Rohini DCP Shashank Jaiswal, the operation was launched following the murder of a man identified as Harish in a shooting two days ago. Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "Two days ago, a murder occurred here involving gunfire, resulting in the death of a man named Harish. We were searching for the accused and, through surveillance, were trying to identify those involved in the killing."

He said police received intelligence that two alleged gangsters, identified as Rahul and Vishal, would return to the area to commit another crime. "We received information that two gangsters, Rahul and Vishal, were planning to return to the area to commit another crime. Our team set a trap. As soon as they entered the area, we challenged them and ordered them to stop. Instead of stopping or surrendering, they opened fire on us," Jaiswal said.

The DCP said two police personnel came under fire during the operation. "Two of our officers, Ajay and Pravin, were hit by bullets, though they were saved by their bulletproof vests. Exercising restraint and using minimum force, we fired at their legs. The gangsters were struck in the legs, allowing us to successfully overpower and apprehend them," he said.

Accused Had Prior Criminal Records

Jaiswal added that both accused have previous criminal records and are associated with the Tillu gang. "These gangsters have prior criminal records... They belong to Tillu gang," he said.

The encounter took place near the UER Highway in Rohini, where the two accused, identified as Rahul and Vishal, allegedly opened fire on the police team after being intercepted. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police also recovered two pistols, live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from their possession. Further investigation is underway.