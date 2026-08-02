Ahmedabad Civil Hospital successfully performed a high-risk total hip replacement on a patient with Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a serious blood disorder. The complex surgery restored her mobility after she was turned away by private hospitals.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has successfully performed another complex, high-risk surgery, demonstrating the Gujarat Government's commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare and advanced treatment in government hospitals.

Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Dr Rakesh Joshi, stated that the Department of Orthopaedics successfully performed a total hip replacement on a patient suffering from the serious blood disorder ITP (Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura). He said this achievement once again demonstrates that government hospitals are capable of delivering world-class, highly complex medical treatment successfully.

A Patient's Long-Term Struggle with ITP

Professor Dr Piyush Mittal of the Department of Orthopaedics at Civil Hospital stated that Smt Sangeeta Trivedi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had been suffering from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a serious blood disorder, for a long time. In patients with ITP, surgery carries a high risk of severe bleeding because the platelet count is critically low. Since platelets are essential for blood clotting and preventing excessive bleeding, performing any surgical procedure in such patients is extremely challenging and high-risk.

High-Risk Surgery Requires Multidisciplinary Plan

Sangeeta Trivedi had been undergoing long-term treatment for ITP. Prolonged steroid use during her treatment led to Avascular Necrosis (AVN), causing severe damage to her hip joint. As a result, Total Hip Replacement (THR) was the only option to restore her mobility and help her walk again.

Sangeeta Trivedi had approached several private hospitals, where she was informed that the surgery would cost between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. Owing to her ITP and the high risk of life-threatening bleeding during surgery, the hospitals were hesitant to perform the procedure. After exhausting all options, she came to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Professor Dr Piyush Mittal and his team conducted a detailed evaluation, and a multidisciplinary treatment plan was prepared in coordination with the Departments of Haematology, Anaesthesia, and the Blood Bank. Based on this comprehensive planning, the team decided to proceed with the surgery.

Surgical Success through Coordinated Care

During the surgery, Professor Dr Shakuntala and her team from the Department of Anaesthesia played a vital role. The patient was given 5 units of platelets, 1 unit of Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), and 1 unit of Packed Cell Volume (PCV) to manage the risk of bleeding. As a result, the anticipated bleeding was successfully controlled, and the Total Hip Replacement surgery was completed safely.

Restored Mobility and a New Lease on Life

Following the surgery, the patient's condition is stable. Free from severe hip pain, she is now able to walk independently and carry out her daily activities with ease. After living with a serious illness and prolonged pain, the successful surgery has restored her mobility, independence, and hope for a better life. (ANI)