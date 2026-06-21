CCTV footage showing the fatal shooting of Shimla school administrator Meenakshi Mittal has surfaced online, revealing two masked men opening fire before fleeing. Police said Mittal was shot three times in the head. Two alleged shooters have been arrested and remanded to seven days' police custody.

A chilling CCTV video showing the murder of a private school administrator in Shimla has surfaced online, bringing fresh attention to one of Himachal Pradesh's most shocking recent crimes. The footage, which is being widely shared on social media, appears to show two masked men opening fire on the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim, Meenakshi Mittal, was associated with Saraswati Paradise School in Sanjauli. She was shot dead on 13 June in an incident that stunned residents and sparked a major police investigation.

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Masked men seen opening fire

According to investigators, the CCTV footage captures the two attackers approaching Mittal before firing multiple rounds at close range. Police said she was hit by three bullets in the head. Two bullets passed through her head, while another was recovered during the post-mortem examination.

Police also recovered empty bullet shells from the crime scene, which are now part of the forensic investigation. The newly surfaced video is expected to play an important role in reconstructing the sequence of events.

Two accused in police custody

Police have arrested two alleged shooters identified as 22-year-old Ashish Ahlawat from Jhajjar and 25-year-old Deepak from Rohtak. Both were arrested on Monday evening (June 15), brought to Shimla and produced before a district court.

The court has remanded both accused to seven days of police custody.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Mehar Panwar said investigators are questioning the accused using technical, scientific and forensic evidence. Police are examining every possible angle to establish the motive and identify anyone who may have planned or financed the murder.

Focus of the investigation

Officials said custodial interrogation will focus on identifying who hired the shooters, tracing financial transactions, uncovering any wider conspiracy and piecing together the events that led to the killing.

Police have not ruled out any motive and said the investigation remains open.

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Victim had earlier claimed she faced threats

Following Mittal's death, an earlier video recorded by her went viral on social media. In the video, she spoke about an ongoing dispute linked to the management of the private school and claimed that she had received repeated threats to her life.

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She also alleged that forged documents had been prepared in connection with the dispute and appealed to authorities for protection. Police have not commented on the allegations made in the video and have said all aspects of the case are being examined.

The murder has shocked the local community, particularly parents and members of the education sector. With the CCTV footage now in the public domain and the accused in police custody, investigators are continuing efforts to uncover the complete motive behind the killing.

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(With inputs from ANI)