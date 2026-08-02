Gandhinagar celebrates 61 years since its foundation on August 2, 1965. Initially planned as Gujarat's new capital with Gandhian ideals, it has evolved into one of India's greenest cities and a global hub for innovation and investment.

The foundation of Gujarat's new capital, Gandhinagar, was laid on the banks of the Sabarmati River amid vast open fields on 2 August 1965. At the time, few could have imagined that this ambitious vision would evolve into the political and administrative heart of Gujarat, while also becoming recognised as one of India's greenest and best-planned cities. As Gandhinagar completes 61 years, it stands not merely as the state's capital, but as a lasting symbol of Gujarat's vision, planned development, and progressive governance.

According to a Gujarat CMO release, "Over the decades, Gandhinagar has earned several identities. It was initially recognised as the Gandhian City, reflecting the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Its clean environment and low pollution levels later earned it the reputation of an Unpolluted City, while its extensive tree cover made it widely known as the Green City."

A Global Hub for Governance and Innovation

In recent years, Gandhinagar has emerged as a global destination through landmark initiatives introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. GIFT City, Mahatma Mandir, digital infrastructure, metro connectivity and internationally renowned institutions have transformed the city into a modern centre of governance, innovation and investment. The city continues this journey of planned growth under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Vision for a New Capital

The formation of Gujarat as a separate state on 1 May 1960, following the historic Mahagujarat Movement, marked the beginning of a new chapter in the state's history. Along with statehood came an important question: where should the new capital be established? Although Ahmedabad was the largest and most developed city at the time, the state's leadership looked beyond immediate convenience and envisioned a capital that could serve the needs of future generations. Instead of designating an existing city as the capital, Gujarat took the step of building one from the ground up.

While planned cities such as Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar inspired it, Gandhinagar was conceived with its own distinct identity, reflecting Gujarat's values, aspirations and long-term vision.

Designed by Indian Professionals

As plans for Gujarat's new capital began to take shape, there were suggestions to involve the renowned American architect Louis Kahn in designing the city. According to Professor Ravi Kalia, who has extensively researched the history of Gandhinagar, several industrialists and architects from Ahmedabad supported the proposal, and a four-year consultancy worth one lakh US dollars was even prepared. However, the state government made a conscious decision that the capital of Gujarat should be planned by Indian professionals. The responsibility was entrusted to H K Mewada, who was later joined by Prakash M. Apte. Although both architects had previously worked with Le Corbusier on the planning of Chandigarh, they chose a different approach for Gandhinagar. Instead of following Western planning concepts, they designed the city around Indian urban planning principles, Gujarat's cultural heritage and the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhian Ideals and Forward-Thinking Planning

Gandhinagar was conceived as more than just the administrative capital of Gujarat. Its very planning drew inspiration from the philosophy and values of Mahatma Gandhi. Designed along the banks of the Sabarmati River, the city reflected the simplicity, openness and harmony associated with Gandhian thought. The original master plan even reserved a dedicated space for a Gandhi Memorial, although it could not be realised at the time. Decades later, this vision found expression through the construction of Mahatma Mandir under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and present Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The planning of Gandhinagar was remarkably forward-looking. According to architect Prakash M Apte, the first phase of the city comprised 30 sectors and was initially designed to accommodate around 1.50 lakh residents. Yet, predicting future growth, the planners increased the floor space ratio in residential areas, allowing the city to eventually support a population of nearly three lakh people. This long-term vision ensured that Gandhinagar was designed not only for the needs of its time but also for the generations that would follow.

Planning for Future Growth

The planners' vision extended beyond the city's initial phase. With the Sabarmati River forming its eastern boundary and industrial areas to the north, they planned Gandhinagar's expansion towards the north-west through 30 additional sectors. This was intended to help the capital accommodate a population of nearly 7.5 lakh, reflecting the city's long-term planning.

One of the greatest challenges in developing Gandhinagar was preserving its identity despite its proximity to Ahmedabad, located just 23 kilometres away. Architect Prakash M. Apte later observed that the city's expansion was intended to move towards the north-west rather than in the direction of Ahmedabad, allowing both cities to retain their individual character. Over the years, however, urban growth gradually extended southwards, and today Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar have evolved into an almost continuous urban corridor.

A Model of Thoughtful Urban Planning

Gandhinagar's reputation as one of India's best-planned cities lies in the meticulous attention given to every aspect of its design. The city was developed on a sector-based layout with a one-kilometre grid pattern, creating an organised and easily navigable urban landscape. Roads were systematically numbered, while many were named after letters of the Gujarati alphabet. Spacious roundabouts at major intersections, expansive green belts, and separate planning for pedestrian and vehicular movement further contributed to making Gandhinagar a model of thoughtful urban planning.

Architectural Symbolism: The Legislative Assembly

The architectural design of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly remains one of Gandhinagar's most distinctive landmarks. Professor Ravi Kalia notes that its interior draws inspiration from the lotus, a symbol deeply rooted in Indian culture. The entire structure is supported by a massive central pillar, with the assembly hall designed to resemble the petals of a blooming lotus. This harmonious blend of Indian symbolism and modern engineering has become one of the city's defining architectural features.

From Barren Land to a Green Capital

The Gandhinagar of today is a remarkable contrast to its early years. At the time, Gandhinagar was home to barely 14,000 residents. Over the decades, persistent afforestation and planned urban development transformed this barren landscape into the lush green capital today.

As the city gradually took shape, the government developed 16,466 official residences in phases to accommodate its growing administrative machinery. From modest two-room homes for employees to official residences for senior officers and ministers, Gandhinagar steadily evolved into a vibrant capital with expanding government offices, educational institutions and well-planned residential neighbourhoods.

Gujarat's Newest Seat of Governance

Gandhinagar occupies a distinguished place in Gujarat's long history of capitals. Following Dwarka, Anartpur, Girinagar, Vallabhi, Anhilwad Patan and Ahmedabad, it became the state's newest seat of governance. Yet, what sets Gandhinagar apart is that it was envisioned as much more than an administrative centre. It was conceived as a city where governance, environmental sustainability and thoughtful urban planning would come together to serve both present and future generations.

The Vision of Chief Architect H. K. Mewada

The story of Gandhinagar is inseparable from the vision of its chief architect, Hargovind Kalidas Mewada, popularly known as H. K. Mewada. Born on 23 January 1921 in Denap village of Mehsana district, he pursued advanced studies in town planning and architecture at the prestigious Cornell University in the United States. After returning to India, he worked under the guidance of the renowned French architect Le Corbusier on the Chandigarh project, India's first planned city. He later served as Senior Town Planner in the Town and Country Planning Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government and contributed to urban planning projects in Rajasthan and Assam.

Recognising his extensive experience in town planning and his international academic background, the Government of Gujarat appointed H. K. Mewada as the Chief Town Planner and Architectural Advisor of the New Capital Project in January 1965. Guided by Gandhian ideals, he played a defining role in shaping Gandhinagar into the well-planned and environmentally conscious capital it is today.

A Legacy of Sustainable Growth

Over the past six decades, Gandhinagar has transformed from a carefully planned township into a modern capital that reflects Gujarat's aspirations and progress. While the city has expanded in size, infrastructure and global significance, it has remained true to the vision with which it was conceived. Even after 61 years, Gandhinagar continues to grow while preserving its identity as a city planned for future generations, setting new benchmarks for sustainable urban development and leading Gujarat confidently into the future. (ANI)