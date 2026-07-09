A man allegedly slit his wife's throat in the middle of a busy road before attempting to end his own life in West Bengal's Sodepur. The attack, captured on CCTV and now circulating on social media.

A man allegedly slit his wife's throat in the middle of a busy road before attempting to end his own life in West Bengal's Sodepur. The attack, captured on CCTV and now circulating on social media, has sparked outrage and concerns over public safety. The accused, identified as Subhas Das, allegedly murdered his wife, Geeta, with a sharp weapon near Rathindra Cinema Hall on Wednesday morning. He then allegedly stabbed himself multiple times in the abdomen in an apparent suicide attempt. He is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

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Geeta succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Police recovered her body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

(Trigger warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

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According to police, the couple had been married for nearly five years and were originally residents of Haroa in North 24-Parganas. Geeta's parental home is in Mahendranagar, Natagarh, Sodepur. Police said the couple had been facing marital problems for some time, following which Geeta had recently left her matrimonial home and returned to Sodepur.

“On Wednesday morning, Subhas allegedly called Geeta to meet him. During the meeting, an argument reportedly broke out between the two. Witnesses claimed that Subhas suddenly pulled out a sharp weapon from his bag and repeatedly attacked Geeta, slitting her throat,” said a senior officer.

The attack unfolded in full public view. As terrified locals rushed to save the woman, the accused allegedly threatened them with the weapon and even attempted to attack those trying to intervene. He then turned the weapon on himself, stabbing his abdomen multiple times before collapsing beside Geeta in a pool of blood.

Both were rushed to Panihati State General Hospital, where doctors declared Geeta dead. As Subhas' condition worsened, he was shifted to the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Police have seized the alleged murder weapon and are closely examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation. Senior officers of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, including Deputy Commissioner Kartik Chandra Mondal, visited the spot and supervised the probe.