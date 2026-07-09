Uttarakhand has become India's sixth fully literate state today, July 9, 2026, under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the 'ULLAS' (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme.

On July 9, 2026, Uttarakhand achieved the significant status of India's sixth fully literate state. This was under the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the 'ULLAS' (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme. This accomplishment marks a major milestone in national education initiatives. Uttarakhand now joins a select group of states dedicated to universal literacy.

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Meeting adult literacy benchmarks, the state secured this distinction. These were prescribed by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education. The ULLAS programme, or Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, is a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at empowering adults aged 15 and above who missed formal schooling.

Meeting the Literacy Benchmarks

Uttarakhand's journey to full literacy culminated today, with the state's literacy rate currently standing at over 98 per cent. A state or Union Territory is considered fully literate under the ULLAS programme upon achieving at least 95 per cent literacy. Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh officially approved the proposal, declaring the state fully literate.

Before Uttarakhand, five other states had already attained full literacy status: Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The state cabinet had previously approved the proposal to declare Uttarakhand fully literate on June 19.

A Collective Effort Towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Hailed as a "milestone" for the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami credited the active participation of the people and the government's sustained efforts for playing a key role in this success. Congratulating the residents, Dhami stated that such collective efforts would help in realizing the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047.

State Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat described the achievement as a moment of pride for every resident of Uttarakhand. The ULLAS programme focuses on basic literacy, numeracy, and critical life skills, including digital and financial literacy, for those aged 15 and above.