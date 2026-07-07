Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed members of the migrant Uttarakhand community in Mumbai, urging them to play a greater role in the state's development. He highlighted government achievements in investment, employment, tourism and infrastructure, while noting that 27 migrant families have adopted 29 villages.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday interacted with members of the migrant Uttarakhand community during a grand gathering in Mumbai, calling them the state's strongest cultural ambassadors and important partners in its future development. Sharing the government's vision for a developed and self-reliant Uttarakhand, he urged people living across India and abroad to continue contributing through their knowledge, investment and experience.

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'Our strongest cultural ambassadors'

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride to meet people who have kept Uttarakhand's traditions, culture and values alive despite living away from their home state.

He said the emotional bond between Uttarakhand and its people remains strong regardless of geographical distance. According to him, members of the migrant community have enhanced the state's image through their hard work, achievements and commitment, making them its biggest cultural ambassadors and brand ambassadors.

Dhami also thanked various migrant organisations for keeping future generations connected to Uttarakhand's traditions and heritage.

Government strengthens ties with migrant community

The Chief Minister said the state government has created the Pravasi Uttarakhand Parishad to give migrant Uttarakhand residents a structured platform to contribute to the state's development.

He said professionals and entrepreneurs living across India and abroad are actively participating in areas such as investment, innovation, education, healthcare and tourism. Their suggestions and experience, he added, are helping shape government policies and development plans.

Villages adopted by migrant families

Highlighting the role of the migrant community during difficult times, Dhami said they have consistently supported relief and rehabilitation efforts during natural disasters.

He revealed that 27 members of the migrant community have so far adopted 29 ancestral villages across Uttarakhand. Their contributions have supported education, healthcare, employment generation and rural development.

The Chief Minister also appreciated actor Himani Shivpuri for adopting her ancestral village, describing it as an inspiring example of giving back to one's roots.

Development projects and investment highlighted

Dhami said Uttarakhand has made steady progress across sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, horticulture, tourism, connectivity, self-employment and women's empowerment.

He highlighted government initiatives such as One District-Two Products, House of Himalayas, the State Millet Mission, Apple Mission, Kiwi Mission, Homestay Scheme, Wed in Uttarakhand, Lakhpati Didi and the Solar Self-Employment Scheme, saying these programmes have strengthened the local economy.

The Chief Minister also said Uttarakhand secured the top position in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals Index, while also earning recognition in Ease of Doing Business and Startup Rankings.

He added that the Global Investors Summit attracted investment proposals worth more than ₹3.76 lakh crore, with projects worth over ₹1 lakh crore already under implementation. According to him, the state's budget has crossed ₹1 lakh crore and unemployment has declined significantly.

Focus on jobs, tourism and good governance

Dhami said tourism policies have encouraged the growth of hotels and homestays while helping reverse migration by creating new opportunities in villages.

He also highlighted steps taken to strengthen governance, including anti-copying, anti-conversion and anti-riot laws, implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister appealed to Uttarakhand residents living across India and overseas to continue supporting the state's development through investment, innovation and social service. He expressed confidence that the combined efforts of the government and the migrant community would help transform Uttarakhand into a prosperous, self-reliant and developed state.