Torrential rainfall in Raigad, Maharashtra, has led to a major industrial emergency after 3,000 HPCL gas cylinders were swept into the Patalganga River. Officials have warned the public not to touch any sighted cylinders due to explosion risks.

Torrential rainfall and severe flooding in the Khalapur area of Raigad district have triggered a major industrial emergency, with approximately 3,000 gas cylinders from an HPCL bottling plant being swept away into the Patalganga River, officials said on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) bottling plant located in Chavane, Panvel taluka. As the Patalganga River swelled due to incessant rains in the Khalapur taluka, the strong currents washed away a massive stock of both filled and empty cylinders into the water.

Urgent Public Warning Issued

Khalapur Police Inspector (PI) Abhijit Bhujbal confirmed the incident, following which the district administration issued an urgent appeal to the public to exercise extreme caution. Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale has issued a serious warning to residents living along the riverbanks. "If any gas cylinder is spotted in the river or along its banks, do not touch it under any circumstances, nor should any attempt be made to move it or take it home," the Collector stated.

The administration highlighted the high risk involved, noting that it is impossible to determine the technical condition or the gas content of the cylinders washed away in the flood. Officials warned that any tampering could lead to a catastrophic gas leak or an explosion, potentially resulting in heavy loss of life and property.

Search Operation Underway

"Currently, a search operation for the missing cylinders is being carried out by the administration, the Disaster Management Department, and the concerned company," the administration said.

Citizens have been urged to maintain a safe distance and immediately report any sightings of suspicious cylinders to the local police or the Disaster Management Department. The search teams are currently monitoring the course of the Patalganga River to recover the missing stock and prevent any untoward incidents. (ANI)