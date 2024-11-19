Did you know about THESE unique railway stations on both sides of tracks in Maharashtra?

Indian Railways boasts several unique features. One such marvel is a single platform shared by two different railway stations. Yes, standing on the left side of the platform places you in one station, while the right side belongs to another.

Indian railway stations have many unique aspects. There are stations requiring passports, stations with unusual names, and stations with numerous platforms. This particular station stands out for its unique characteristic. Typically, standing on either side of a railway platform means you're in the same station. However, here, it's the same location, the same platform, but two different stations. Each side of the platform represents a distinct station.

Located in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra, this special railway station has Shrirampur on one side of the track and Belapur on the other. The single platform is divided by the railway track, creating two distinct stations.

Passengers often face confusion regarding which station's ticket to purchase, as both stations are equidistant and have the same fare. The correct ticket depends on which side the train arrives or departs from.

Both sides display different station name boards. The primary reason for this is the geographical division. One side of the track falls under Shrirampur, while the other belongs to Belapur. The railway line runs along the border, hence the two distinct stations.

Similarly, Navapur railway station in Maharashtra has a unique feature. One part of the station belongs to Maharashtra, and the other to Gujarat. Announcements are made in Hindi, English, Marathi, and Gujarati.

