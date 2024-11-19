Did you know about THESE unique railway stations on both sides of tracks in Maharashtra?

Indian Railways boasts several unique features. One such marvel is a single platform shared by two different railway stations. Yes, standing on the left side of the platform places you in one station, while the right side belongs to another.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

Indian railway stations have many unique aspects. There are stations requiring passports, stations with unusual names, and stations with numerous platforms. This particular station stands out for its unique characteristic.

Typically, standing on either side of a railway platform means you're in the same station. However, here, it's the same location, the same platform, but two different stations. Each side of the platform represents a distinct station.

article_image2

Located in Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra, this special railway station has Shrirampur on one side of the track and Belapur on the other. The single platform is divided by the railway track, creating two distinct stations.

article_image3

Passengers often face confusion regarding which station's ticket to purchase, as both stations are equidistant and have the same fare. The correct ticket depends on which side the train arrives or departs from.

article_image4

Both sides display different station name boards. The primary reason for this is the geographical division. One side of the track falls under Shrirampur, while the other belongs to Belapur. The railway line runs along the border, hence the two distinct stations.

article_image5

Similarly, Navapur railway station in Maharashtra has a unique feature. One part of the station belongs to Maharashtra, and the other to Gujarat. Announcements are made in Hindi, English, Marathi, and Gujarati.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indias first and worlds 5th night safari to debut in Lucknow in December 2026 says CM Yogi Adityanath anr

India’s first and world's 5th night safari to debut in Lucknow in December 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath

Kerala HC rules body-shaming by husband or relatives as 'marital cruelty' citing injury to mental health anr

Kerala HC rules body-shaming by husband or relatives as 'marital cruelty' citing injury to mental health

Yogi govt to transform Dhuriyapar into inudstrial hub with 5,500 acre corridor vkp

Yogi govt to transform Dhuriyapar into inudstrial hub with 5,500 acre corridor

High drama in Maharashtra as BJP faces cash-for-votes allegations ahead of polls (WATCH) AJR

High drama in Maharashtra as BJP faces cash-for-votes allegations ahead of polls (WATCH)

BREAKING Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India soon, Kremlin working on dates snt

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India soon, confirms Kremlin; says working on precise dates

Recent Stories

Indias first and worlds 5th night safari to debut in Lucknow in December 2026 says CM Yogi Adityanath anr

India’s first and world's 5th night safari to debut in Lucknow in December 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath

Kerala HC rules body-shaming by husband or relatives as 'marital cruelty' citing injury to mental health anr

Kerala HC rules body-shaming by husband or relatives as 'marital cruelty' citing injury to mental health

How NPS Vatsalya Yojana helps parents build a Rs 11 crore fund for their kids? gcw

How NPS Vatsalya Yojana helps parents build a Rs 11 crore fund for their kids?

Yogi govt to transform Dhuriyapar into inudstrial hub with 5,500 acre corridor vkp

Yogi govt to transform Dhuriyapar into inudstrial hub with 5,500 acre corridor

High drama in Maharashtra as BJP faces cash-for-votes allegations ahead of polls (WATCH) AJR

High drama in Maharashtra as BJP faces cash-for-votes allegations ahead of polls (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon