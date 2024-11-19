Sunil Shetty's fitness secrets: How 63-Year-old Anna stays young

Entertainment
Everyone admires the fitness of Bollywood's Anna, Sunil Shetty. Looking at him, it's hard to believe he's 63.
Reportedly, the jeans Shetty wears even today have a 28-inch waist. Sunil follows a strict routine to stay fit. Learn his fitness secrets...
Sunil once said that he wakes up between 5-6 am every day. After freshening up, he spends an hour doing yoga and pranayama.
It is said that Anna works out in the gym for 40-45 minutes daily. He does 3-4 sets of different exercises for each muscle group, prioritizing lighter weights over heavy ones.
Shetty prioritizes home-cooked, simple food. He avoids processed foods, white rice, bread, and sugar. He prefers whole grains and unrefined versions of these products.
Sunil Shetty walks after eating or drinking. He also prefers using stairs instead of lifts or elevators.
Reports suggest Sunil Shetty sleeps between 9 pm and 10 pm to maintain his routine for the next day.