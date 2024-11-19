How to make money from Instagram Reels: A complete guide

Instagram Reels has become a source of income for many. There are various ways to earn from Reels, such as business or product promotion, affiliate marketing, brand partnerships, and ad revenue through Facebook.

Instagram Reels Income

Once, Instagram was just a platform for sharing photos. This photo-sharing app has now become a source of income for most people. Do you know how much money you can earn if you have more than 1 lakh viewers on Instagram Reels? You will be shocked if you ask.

Reels Monetization

Video ads cannot be included in Instagram Reels. That is, if there are no ads, the company does not monetize it for video advertising. So the money doesn't come from ads.

Instagram Business

You can promote your business or product with the help of Reels. This will generate income. Similarly, you can also earn by providing links.

Reels Affiliate Income

Provide a link to any product in the idea of the video you post. If someone buys items through it, you will get a commission.

Brand Partnerships

Big creators partner with brands to generate income. You can earn income by promoting the brand's products through Reels.

Facebook Monetization

You can earn through Facebook. It offers the opportunity to include ads in Reels. You can get money from those ads. However, certain conditions must be met.

Instagram Influencer Types

Learn about Type-A Instagram influencers. 20k-50k followers - Micro Influencers 60k-160k followers - Macro Influencers 300k-500k followers - Mega Influencers 700k-1.5m followers - Celebrity Influencers.

Influencer Monthly Income

According to a report, nano-influencers earn ₹20-30k. Similarly, micro-influencers earn ₹30-60k, macro-influencers earn ₹60-68k, and mega/celebrity influencers earn even more.

Instagram Income Fluctuation

However, this income figure keeps changing every moment. There are different opinions about this income figure. However, it goes without saying that there is good income from Reels on Instagram. In total, many people earn thousands of rupees by making Reels on social media.

Latest Videos