BREAKING: Fire breaks out at electric bike showroom in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, blaze engulfs salesgirl

A fire broke out at an electric bike showroom on Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, on Monday. A young salesgirl, Priya, was engulfed in flames and is hospitalized. Firefighters are on site, while police are ensuring public safety. The cause is under investigation.

A fire broke out at My EV electric bike showroom on Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, on Monday evening, leaving the area in panic. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in one of the electric bikes, resulted in a tragic incident involving a young woman working as a salesgirl at the showroom. The girl, identified as 20-year-old Priya, was reportedly engulfed in flames and is currently taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were quick to respond to the emergency, with two fire engines rushing to the scene. The fire has been described as a serious one, and efforts are underway to bring the situation under control. Emergency personnel are working diligently to prevent further damage to the showroom and surrounding areas.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electric short circuit, possibly linked to the electric bike batteries. Although the exact cause remains under investigation, the presence of batteries at the showroom raises concerns about the potential danger.

The Rajajinagar police have also arrived at the scene, ensuring the safety of the public by cordoning off the area and preventing onlookers from getting too close. The police are urging people to stay away from the location as the situation unfolds.

The condition of the young woman, Priya, remains uncertain, with medical teams rushing to the spot to assist. Authorities are yet to confirm whether she survived the blaze.

Developing story.

Latest Videos