How Rs 442 daily in NPS can help you build Rs 5 crore and earn Rs 2.5 lakh monthly pension?

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

Start thinking about retirement early. Consider how much money you'll need and where to invest it. The earlier you start, the lower your monthly investment needs to be for higher returns.

Accumulate Rs 5 Crore in NPS

Investing in the National Pension Scheme is a great way to plan for retirement. By consistently investing a small amount until retirement, you can accumulate Rs 5 crore and receive a monthly pension of Rs 2.5 lakh.

NPS Formula for Retirement Planning

This formula applies primarily to young earners. To save Rs 5 crore by age 60, starting at 25, you would need to save Rs 442 daily.

Retirement Planning with NPS

Saving Rs 442 daily allows a monthly NPS deposit of Rs 13,260. Starting at 25, investing for 35 years with a 10% average return could yield Rs 5.12 crore by 60.

35 Years of NPS Investment

A monthly investment of Rs 13,260 over 35 years totals Rs 56,70,200. With compound interest, this could generate an additional Rs 4.55 crore.

Pension Planning with NPS

At retirement, with Rs 5.12 crore, 60% (around Rs 3 crore) can be withdrawn. The remaining Rs 2 crore is invested in an annuity plan for lifelong pension.

NPS Pension Benefits

NPS funds cannot be withdrawn before 60, except for emergencies, medical expenses, housing, or children's education. Withdrawal rules are subject to change.

Rs 2.5 Lakh Monthly Pension

Investing the maturity amount in an annuity plan with a 5-6% return could yield a monthly pension between Rs 2.13 lakh and Rs 2.56 lakh.

