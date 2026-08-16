Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi began a hunger strike in flood-hit Sivasagar, Assam, demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation per family. He also called for a probe into the disaster's cause and announced further protests, including a gherao of the CM's house.

As the country celebrated its 80th Independence Day, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi went on a hunger strike in flood-ravaged Sivasagar, demanding compensation of Rs 10 lakh for every family affected by the recent floods. Sivasagar MLA Gogoi began the hunger strike at 8 am on Saturday. He also demanded a probe into the cause behind the massive flood disaster and that those responsible be punished. Another key demand included immediate reconstruction of infrastructure in the three flood-affected districts.

Gogoi said the government must take urgent steps to provide adequate compensation and restore normal life in the flood-hit areas. "There is a wave of celebration across India, but here in the three upper Assam districts, we are crying in grief. The disaster has destroyed everything we had. We have lost our homes, agricultural fields and businesses. There is almost nothing left for us", he said.

Gogoi demands 'national disaster' status, plans further protests

"Therefore, I am staging this protest to demand that this disaster be declared a national disaster so that the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister take notice of the situation and give it the seriousness it deserves", Gogoi added.

Akhil Gogoi also announced a protest in Nazira on August 17, followed by a gherao at the Chief Minister's residence. He said, "At the same time, there must be a CBI investigation into why this disaster occurred and who may be responsible for it. I am also protesting to demand that the government provide Rs 10 lakh in compensation to every flood-affected family. After this, I will stage a protest at the ONGC establishment in Nazira on August 17. Subsequently, we will organise a mass gathering and, if necessary, march to and gherao the Chief Minister's residence in Dispur."

Villagers celebrate Independence Day amid devastation

Earlier, in a moving display of courage and unity, the flood-affected residents of Nepali Khuti village under the Nazira Co-District gathered on Saturday to celebrate the 80th Independence Day. Having faced severe devastation in the recent, unprecedented floods that swept through the region, burying homes under thick mud and taking a heavy toll on local lives and livestock, the community came together from relief camps and makeshift shelters. Dressed in basic relief clothing, villagers cleared a patch of ruined land to hoist the Tricolour.

Flood situation remains severe

Meanwhile, the flood situation continues to remain severe in several parts of Assam, with rescue and relief operations remaining underway in the affected areas as district administrations and revenue circles continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected populations in the inundated regions. (ANI)